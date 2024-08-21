This discounted RTX 4060 gaming PC is what I’d recommend to any first-time buyer right now

Buying a gaming PC can be intimidating for first-time buyers, especially if you’re shopping around outside of the big sales periods like Black Friday and Prime Day. Fret not, my new PC friend, for I have found a perfect current-gen build for any first-time buyer, and its price is no short of miraculous for this time of year.

Sporting an RTX 4060, which is probably the best entry-level graphics card available right now, this CyberpowerPC Gamer Master is just $849.99 at Amazon, down from $999.99. It has ideal specs for someone who wants to come in on the ground floor but still have modern specs that can tackle the latest games.

I’ve been scouring the shelves today, trying to find the best gaming PCs for the smallest sums of money, and I can’t find better than this. Newegg has a few options that rock similar specs, but either they don’t give you DDR5 RAM out of the box, or they aren’t compatible with it. This prebuild from CyberPower however, gives you 15GB of DDR5, and it’s back to its lowest-ever price, which we last saw during Black Friday sales last year.

Save $150 - It might not seem like a big saving, but we have seen this build up as high as $1,234.99. We haven’t seen it down at this low a price since November of 2023 though, which tells you what a great price you’re getting for it. Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 7600, RTX 4060 8GB, 16GB of DDR5, 500GB of SSD storage Buy it if: ✅ You’re buying your first gaming PC

✅ You’re targeting 1080p and 1440p (and want some DLSS upscaling tricks)

✅ You don’t mind limited storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than 500GB of internal storage out of the box

Should you buy the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master?

For those first-time buyers who aren’t so familiar with components, let me explain a bit more about this rig.

The processor isn’t from AMD’s brand new generation, but it is from its first generation of DDR5-compatible CPUs that are known for excellent gaming performance. I’ve just reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, which is the updated version of the one found in this rig, and it truly surprised me with how well it handled gaming performance at 4K, let alone the Full HD or 1440p you’ll likely target with this machine.

The GPU is the RTX 4060, which is the most affordable graphics card that has access to the latest Nvidia DLSS upscaling and frame-gen tricks. Since it has Lovelace architecture and dedicated RT cores, it’ll manage some Ray Tracing too.

I review the best RAM for gaming, and although I’m used to testing out 32GB at a time, I recently encountered 16GB in my Maingear Zero Ruby review, and I was so surprised at how well it performed. With RAM of this speed, you’ll encounter no stuttering or freezes when you have loads of tabs open in a browser, and gaming tasks will be trounced.

The biggest weakness of this rig is that it only comes with a 500GB drive inside it. This is a shame, but you’ll likely be able to find one of the best SSDs for gaming at a later point so you can upgrade. This is easily the cheapest component of a PC to upgrade, so it’s not a terrible hit to take. If you have one of the best external hard drives for gaming, you might not need extra storage for a while anyway.

