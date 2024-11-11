If I were you, I'd upgrade my PC with an RX 7800 XT for a chunk under $500 ahead of Black Friday

I've been pairing graphics cards with PC builds for what feels like a millennia, and the RX 7800 XT is exactly the kind of GPU I'd traditionally go for. Perhaps that's because I usually end up creating mid-range rigs for me and my budget-conscious chums, but now that it's sitting well under $500, I'd encourage you to consider it ahead of Black Friday.

I come to you today with not one, but two AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card offers I'd pick up right now. The first applies to the Sapphire Pulse version, as it's currently down to $469.99 from $519.99 at Amazon. The second is a Gigabyte OC model that is also down to $469.99, but you'll instead use a $20 on-page coupon to bring it down from $489.99. These are both record-breaking early Black Friday graphics card deals that move past the $500 norm and pair the same RDNA 3 GPU with 16GB RAM.

That said, I'm not just recommending two RX 7800 XT cards for the sake of it, as there are specific reasons to opt for both graphics card contenders. The Sapphire card uses dual cooling fans, meaning it's more likely to fit in smaller existing rigs that haven't got much case space. Meanwhile, players who are into the idea of overclocking or maximising cooling potential will want to check out the Gigabyte version since it's got a triple fan setup.

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7800 XT | $519.99 $469.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Currently down to its lowest ever price, this dual-cooler RX 7800 XT will normally set you back over $500. Considering it launched for $499, this is a decent deal that represents a real price cut rather than just prices returning to normal. Buy it if: ✅ You want a solid mid-range GPU

✅ You need at least 16GB VRAM

✅ You're aiming for light 4K gaming Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best AI upscaling tools

❌ You prioritize ray tracing performance Price check: Newegg $469.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 7800 XT | $489.99 $469.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $20 - For whatever reason, this tri-cooler RX 7800 with a factory overclock is normally cheaper than the Sapphire card above, and a $20 has brought it to the exact same discounted price. Same price trends apply to this chonky model, but it'll suit players looking to mess with overclocking better. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra cooling

✅ You're interested in overclocking

✅ You're looking to play at 1440p/4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You've got limited case space

❌ You'd prefer a smaller GPU Price check: Newegg $469.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a great example of value within the GPU scene right now. For well under $500, you're getting a 16GB graphics card that can happily handle new releases and demanding romps at 4K 60fps, not to mention it has access to fps boosting tech like FSR and Fluid Motion Frames, both of which can fill in frame rate gaps and enhance performance using AI upscaling.

Of course, the real question on your mind is likely "how does it stack up against Nvidia's mid-range GPU?" I don't blame you for immediately asking that, as its main rival is the RTX 4070. Just like most of the green team's options, that card has an edge in ray tracing performance, and its DLSS suite of AI upscaling tricks generally produces better results. It's also worth noting the RTX 4070 Super is now also a thing, which takes frame rates to a different level that I'd argue makes it a different class to the RX 7800 XT.

Ultimately, the reason I'd go for an RX 7800 XT over an RTX 4070 is price. The cheapest vanilla version of the GPU I can find right now comes in at $539, and the Super will set you back $579.99 at Amazon. Both come with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM too, so you're not even matching AMD's 16GB memory specs by opting for the higher spec model.

In a few weeks, Black Friday deals could bring prices closer together, but if I'm being honest, I don't see the RX 7800 XT dropping much lower. AMD is already being pretty competitive price-wise this generation, proactively lowering MSRPs at various points throughout 2024. I'll naturally be watching out for any incredible offers, but as things currently stand, the red-team's mid-range contender is the GPU I'd pick up for under $500.

