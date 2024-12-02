Best Buy will have more 30th Anniversary DualSense stock today - but you'll need the app

Best Buy is revelling in its Cyber Monday deals this afternoon, but that doesn't mean it's ignoring the restocks we're all waiting for. The 30th Anniversary DualSense controller has been unavailable since pre-orders first went live back in September - but the Best Buy app could offer up a solution today.

The new Drops section of the app is slated to offer more 30th Anniversary DualSense stock at some point on December 2 (aka today), a rare chance to secure the super limited edition controller. I've been hunting this DualSense ever since I stupidly thought I didn't need a new controller back during the pre-order days - I've regretted that decision ever since and have been watching these retailers like a hawk.

Of course, I was never expecting Cyber Monday PS5 deals to actually hit this gamepad. While the classic controllers are all down to $54 at Amazon right now, the 30th Anniversary model is still sitting pretty at $79.99. I don't think that price is ever going to drop - even if stock does magically reappear after today's exclusive drop. You'll need to download Best Buy's app to be in with a shot at this restock - then simply sign in, and head over to the Drop section. I'd recommend setting a notification - we don't know exactly when these controllers will land.

Today's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

Sony DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition | $79.99 at Best Buy (via app)

Best Buy has a new message on its listing page for the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller - explaining that new restocks will be available via the app today. You'll need to download the app and head over to the Drops section to be in with a shot at this rare stock.

Should you buy the 30th Anniversary DualSense?

This is a pure cosmetic job - the 30th Anniversary DualSense is simply a limited edition colorway of the existing standard controller. The problem is, it's a super cool one. The retro PS One vibes stand tall here, with that colorful PS button in the center, the full array of classically colored face buttons, and the two-tone gray we all know and love. You don't get any of the extras that were bundled in with the PS5 Slim here, but if you're on a retro hype and you missed out at the pre-order stage this is a must-see.

