Apple launches its Pokémon Special Edition Beats Pill speaker, and Pikachu's already worried about your playlists

Apple has just launched its Pokémon Special Edition Beats Pill speaker, a Pikachu and Mimikyu design that takes a suspiciously similar base gray color to the Kim Kardashian model that launched a couple of years ago. Still, if you were a fan of that darker colorway but wanted a little classic shocked-Pikachu thrown in for good measure, Dre apparently has your back as well.
The Beats Pill Pokémon Special Edition joins the ranks of the best Pokémon merch at $149.99 / £149.99 via Apple. The new release features both critters on the main metal grill at the front, though Pikachu looks a little more concerned by the sound that's about the hit his little ears. The rest of the design is that same matte finish you'll recognize from the standard edition speakers, with a Pokeball charm holding the strap for good measure. Don't worry, stickers are included as well.
Beats Pill - Pokémon Special Edition
The Pokémon Special Edition Beats Pill is now available direct via Apple for $149.99. That's the standard MSRP for one of these speakers, though the similarly-gray Kim Kardashian Edition is regularly available for about $100 at Amazon.
Even Pokéfans will need some serious audio juice to back up a $150 portable speaker, and thankfully our pals over at What Hi-Fi assure us this is a solid entry in Dre's lineup. Our sister site gave the boring old non-Pikachu Beats Pill 4/5 in its review, citing the clarity of its sound and sturdy bass as particular highlights from the unassuming compact design.
While it's not going to trouble top-of-the-range models the Pill will nevertheless pump your tunes with remarkable projection even in busier circumstances. Surely that can only be amplified with the power of the most famous electric-type Pokémon, right?
Apple touts a 24-hour battery life on its Beats Pill, with IP67 water, sand, and dust resistance and one-touch pairing with both iOS and Android devices.
It seems the Pokémon Company has been partnering with anyone who will have them this year, ranging from Krispy Kreme donut boxes to full Polaroid cameras. Naturally, this being everyone's favorite collection of pocket monsters, pretty much everything with that red and white ball on it sells out incredibly quickly.
Unfortunately, this franchise's meteoric return to intense popularity has meant resellers have been jumping on any opportunity to load their warehouses with creature-filled stock they can sell at inflated prices. That means I'd urge anyone interested in securing the Pokémon Special Edition Beats Pill to jump in as soon as possible while stock still holds.
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Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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