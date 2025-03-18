Amazon's Big Spring Sale is coming on March 25 - but 8 of my favorite gaming gadgets are already discounted

Amazon's back with another seasonal sale, this time celebrating that fresh springtime vibe. If the emerging sunshine has revealed some flaws in your current setup, the upcoming Amazon Big Spring Sale could well plug a few holes. The official event starts on March 25 and runs all the way through to March 31, but I've had a scout just underneath that banner and there are eight deals well worth jumping on early.

There's good news if you're a PC player - a lot of Amazon's early offers are geared towards Windows setups. We're either at or within a squeak of record-low pricing here, with everything from budget gadgets like the Razer Basilisk V3 mouse (now $39.99, was $69.99) to high-end luxuries like the Astro A50 X Wireless headset (now $318.49, was $379.99) getting involved.

I've spent the first couple of hours of this sale scrolling through the every single on of the site's early offers. I've filtered out anything we haven't already recommended from our own hands-on testing, and then dumped everything that's not at or near its lowest ever price. That leaves us with the eight best deals gamers can browse in Amazon's early Spring sale this week, and considering most of them are available for under $100 things are looking pretty sweet.

1. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Not only is the Razer Basilisk V3 the best value gaming mouse I've tested so far, but it's also down to within $5 of its lowest ever price at Amazon. This is a wired device but you're still getting a nippy sensor and plenty of extra buttons, and before a very brief dip down to $35 back in September this was the lowest price around. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize control over speed

✅ You need extra macro buttons

✅ You have larger hands Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a lightweight device Featured in: Best gaming mouse Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



2. CRKD Nitro Deck | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is the previous generation CRKD Nitro Deck, but if you're kitting out your Switch for its last few months it's well worth a look. The wraparound chassis has just dropped back to a record-low $39.99 sales price at Amazon - and this is only the third time that rate has appeared. This is normally a $50 controller day to day. Buy it if: ✅ You want full-sized controls

✅ You don't want to lose rumble support

✅ You want extra back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to keep everything in a slim case Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controllers Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: OOS



3. EasySMX X10 wireless controller | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Don't let Amazon fool you, this hasn't been a $69.99 controller for a very long time. In fact, I've only ever seen the EasySMX X10 going for $49.99 day to day. Still, with $10 off that price point this is still a record-low on my go-to PC gamepad - a rate that's only appeared twice this year. Buy it if: ✅ You want speedy mechanical buttons

✅ You need a PC or Switch controller

✅ You like clicky face buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You need PlayStation support Featured in: Best PC controller Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: OOS



4. Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a discount I had grown used to seeing, but that $30 saving has dropped away in the last year or so. While it has been $10 cheaper once in the past, even this $69.99 sales price has been difficult to find over the last few months, and considering the Razer Barracuda X is already so high in value it's a must-see regardless. Buy it if: ✅ You still want solid audio

✅ You need headphones for everyday wear as well

✅ You like the Quartz Pink colorway Don't buy it if: ❌ You can invest more in a better mic Featured in: Best gaming headsets Price check: Walmart: $79 | Best Buy: $80.99



5. Asus ROG Tessen mobile controller | $109.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Asus ROG Tessen has just dropped back to its best price of the year at Amazon, and it's only ever been a dollar cheaper before that. This $20 discount is looking particularly smart on the foldable mobile gamepad, and considering it only shows up every few weeks now's an excellent time to jump in. Buy it if: ✅ You don't have much bag space

✅ You're an RGB fan

✅ You use an Android device Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an iPhone Featured in: Best mobile controller Price check: Walmart: $89.99 | Best Buy: OOS



6. Glorious GMMK 3 75% gaming keyboard | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Glorious GMMK 3 is one of my favorite gaming keyboards, and this prebuilt 75% version is now a hair under $100. That's a return to a record-low price on the wired version, and an extra $10 off the sales prices I've been seeing over the last few weeks. Buy it if: ✅ You want a high-end typing feel

✅ You want to swap elements later on

✅ You want to trade your switches out Don't buy it if: ❌ You need Hall effect features Featured in: Best hot-swappable keyboard Price check: Walmart: $129.99 | Best Buy: $119.99 (65%)



7. Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile wireless gaming keyboard | $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile changed my opinion on this shorter keys entirely, and at $139.99 we're just $5 away from a record-low price. The wireless deck has only ever been $134.99 once in the past, for a single day back in December. Other than that, this is as cheap as the impressive 65% plank gets. Buy it if: ✅ You still want dedicated media controls

✅ You like a softer typing feel

✅ You need Mac support Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a thockier switch Featured in: Best gaming keyboard Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: OOS



8. Astro A50 X wireless gaming headset | $379.99 $318.49 at Amazon

Save $61.50 - It's been cheaper in the past, but only by $18 and not since November of last year. That means this is the best deal I've seen on the premium Astro A50 X gaming headset in a long time, returning to the year's lowest price on the multi-platform, KVM switching device. Buy it if: ✅ You swap between PS5 and Xbox Series X

✅ You already have spare HDMI cables

✅ You use everything in one setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You have consoles and PCs in different setups

❌ You need Bluetooth when you're out Featured in: Best gaming headset Price check: Best Buy: $349.99 | Walmart: $349.99

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

2025's Amazon Big Spring Sale will officially kick off on Tuesday March 25 and run all the way through to Monday March 31. That's a week of savings with promised discounts reaching up to 40% off. However, the site is currently offering a separate deals page as we lead up to the main event, with a series of 'Limited Time Deals' currently up for grabs ahead of the big'un.

