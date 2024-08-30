Amazon Labor Day sales are here - these are the 9 gaming deals I'm most excited about this weekend

Labor Day sales are upon us, and while it's not traditionally the holiday for gaming gear I've spotted some record-low prices at Amazon that can't go ignored. From my favorite gaming keyboards and headsets to Switch accessories everyone should have in their arsenal, there's something for everyone on those shelves this weekend.

The official Labor Day holiday kicks off on Monday September 2, but year after year I see retailers launching their biggest offers over the weekend before. That means we're already looking at some of this year's heaviest discounts, and Amazon is leading the charge. Not only are many of these gaming gadgets and gizmos at their lowest prices yet, but other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy haven't quite kept pace. That's either through low stock or simply higher prices.

Amazon's the place to be if you're sacking off buying that refrigerator and focusing on what really matters. I've scrolled through the retailer's entire Labor Day sale to find the top discounts I'd be buying this weekend. If you just can't wait until Black Friday gaming deals at the end of the year, you'll find all my top picks just below.

Amazon Labor Day sales at a glance

1. Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a super budget wireless mouse, but it's looking even better at $34.99. You're still getting everything you need for more casual play - for just $5 more than its record low. Buy it if: ✅ You want to spend as little as possible

✅ You don't mind replaceable batteries

✅ You play casually Don't buy it if: ❌ You play competitively

❌ You want a rechargeable battery Price check: Best Buy: $37.99 | Walmart: $59.05



2. Razer Kaira X | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Kaira X is always a go-to for a budget wired gaming headset, with its solid 50mm drivers and excellent comfort. This is the lowest I generally see that $59.99 MSRP drop to, but it's a sales price that's been strangely absent from the shelves since May. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PlayStation or PC

✅ You don't want to break the bank

✅ You don't want to worry about charging Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a wireless connection Price check: Walmart: $53.85 | Best Buy: OOS



3. Hori Split Pad Compact for Nintendo Switch | $49.99 $42.50 at Amazon

Save $7.49 - The Hori Split Pad Compact is a fantastic alternative to the Pro model for those who don't want to bulk out their console too much, but still want extra room on their controls. While I've seen it dip to $31.99 in the past, that was only ever over the holidays last year - this is the best price I've seen in 2024 so far. Buy it if: ✅ You find Joy-Con too cramped

✅ You want extra back buttons

✅ You need larger thumbsticks Don't buy it if: ❌ You need rumble

❌ You want more multiplayer options Price check: Walmart: $42.97 | Best Buy: $53.99



4. Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse | $99.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Logitech G705 gaming mouse is a miniature pointer with a usually hefty price tag. The compact device usually runs at around $100, but Amazon has it down to a brand-new record low $59 right now. Considering this is usually a $75 mouse day to day that's a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ You travel regularly with your setup

✅ You want a versatile mouse

✅ You want RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ You have larger hands Price check: Walmart: $62.99 | Best Buy: $79.99



5. GameSir X3 mobile controller | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The GameSir X3 generally sticks to a $70 sales price, but Amazon has done one better this weekend. You'll find the Android USB-C wraparound gamepad available for a record-low $59.99, $40 off the original MSRP. Buy it if: ✅ You have an Android phone

✅ Your phone has a central USB-C port

✅ You stream your games Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an iPhone Price check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: OOS



6. Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset | $199.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - If the Kaira X above wasn't enough, the Razer Kaira Pro model is also on sale at Amazon - and for just $74.99. That's a stunning offer considering this started life as a $200 device and has only ever dropped to $89.99 once in the past. You'd normally be paying around $140 for this model day to day. Buy it if: ✅ You want extra immersion from haptic feedback

✅ You need a wireless connection

✅ You play PS5 or PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Walmart: $108.98 | Best Buy: OOS



7. Endgame Gear KB65HE gaming keyboard | $149.99 $93.99 at Amazon

Save $56 - This is a personal favorite, a 65% gaming keyboard with hall effect (so super customizable) switches at a fantastic discount. The Endgame Gear KB65HE was already well priced at $149.99 compared to the rest of the market, but Amazon has a brand new record-low sales price on this model right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want a compact form factor

✅ You still need arrow keys

✅ You want more control over your switches Don't buy it if: ❌ You want dedicated media controls Price check: Walmart: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



8. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5x wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $106 at Amazon

Save $23 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5x is my go-to headset recommendation for console players at the moment, and it's still fairly new to the scene. While this is only a $23 discount, it's a record-low price on the brand's latest release, with that MSRP only starting to buckle at the start of August. Buy it if: ✅ You want more EQ settings on console

✅ You need a wireless connection

✅ Durability is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a premium microphone Price check: Walmart: $106 | Best Buy: $106.99



9. Razer BlackWidow V4 75% gaming keyboard | $189.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer BlackWidow V4 is the top hot-swappable deck for gamers, with easily replaceable switches but the internal speed to keep up with the latest games. You're saving $20 on the 75% keyboard at Amazon this Labor Day, a record-low price on the seldom discounted model. Buy it if: ✅ You want to change your switches

✅ You want a fairly compact form factor

✅ You need a wrist rest Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more custom-style design Price check: Walmart: $169.99 | Best Buy: $169.99



When do Labor Day sales start? Labor Day officially takes place on Monday, September 2 this year - but the sales portion of the event is already fully underway. While some retailers may be holding back some discounts until Monday, I generally see most stores launching their biggest savings in the weekend ahead.

When do Labor Day sales end? Of course, Labor Day ends at midnight on Tuesday September 3, but I generally see some of those sales lasting a little longer. If you happen to miss out, you might still have a few days after the event to catch some last minute discounts - though the biggest savings tend to run out faster.

What is best to buy during Labor Day? Labor Day is traditionally the realm of the appliance, with retailers prioritizing items like kitchen gadgets, laundry, and refrigerators for the biggest discounts. However, TVs and laptops have been sneaking their way up the pecking order over the last few years as well, with larger savings last year than I've seen before. That's not to say you won't find any Labor Day gaming sales on the shelves this weekend, though. Stores are generally keen to capture as many interests as possible while they've got more eyes on their stock, which leaves us with extra savings on plenty of gaming gadgets, tech, and entertainment.

