I regret to inform you that Analogue's N64 console is delayed yet again, but don't cry into your copy of Goldeneye just yet

Analogue's FPGA N64 console just got hit with another delay, and this time it's thanks to the terror of US tariffs. The reimagined Nintendo 64 was supposed to bring HDMI convenience and hardware emulation to the retro gaming masses this month, but I'm not completely devastated by the news.

You see, according to a new update on social media, the Analogue 3D will now arrive in August. If you've been waiting for what could be the best retro console for N64 games, holding off another month isn't going to hurt, and it's worthwhile since Analogue is seemingly using the time to combat tariff impacts.

"We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same," Analogue boldly proclaims in its Analogue 3D update, which means the N64 should still come in at $249.99. There's no mention of the accompanying 8Bitdo 64 Bluetooth Controller, but it is still available to pre-order at Amazon for $39.99, so the accessory is hopefully safe.

Following last week’s sudden tariff changes, Analogue 3D will now begin shipping next month. We’re absorbing the costs—your preorder price stays the same. No additional charges. Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment.…July 15, 2025

I'm obviously holding onto hope that the Analogue 3D will show up in August. I'll hopefully get to test it for review too, but rather than letting more setbacks stop me from experiencing N64 games at their best, I am drawing up backup plans. My current setup consists of an OG console paired with an OSSC line doubler ($129.99 at Amazon), which does help ramp up resolutions to HD and provide HDMI output, albeit with a lot more wires and gadgets involved.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Lately, I've also been mainly using my N64 to play through a ton of ROM hacks using the Summercart 64. The flash card effectively lets you load up backups and mods using a microSD card, and it'll let you play custom fan games on both the OG console and, hopefully, FPGA systems like the Analogue 3D.

You can grab the flashcart for $89.99 at Amazon, and while it's pricey, it's a nice way to breathe life into your old N64 if you're not fussed about 4K output.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It's probably a good time to mention that if the Analogue 3D ends up MIA next month, there are other FPGA solutions in the oven. The creators of the Modretro Chromatic are cooking up a similar system that could solve my N64 HDMI woes. While there's every chance that the console could be impacted by US tariffs too, its Game Boy handheld is now permanently back in stock, so I've got faith that its Nintendo 64 revamp will successfully reach virtual shelves eventually.

2025 is still set to be an exciting year for N64 fans. I'll absolutely need to see the Analogue 3D in action before knowing it'll be a game-changing way to play classic cartridges, but if other recent projects like the Analogue Duo are anything to go by, I'll be playing Goldeneye in 4K for nights on end rather than functioning like an adult.

