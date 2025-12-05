This new Hori Kirby case looks like they just gobbled up my Switch 2, and they're so cute that I'm gonna let them

Hori Japan has unveiled a brand-new lineup of adorable Kirby accessories based on the adorable pink puff ball and Waddle Dee, and my Ninty gaming setup is calling for each and every one.

The Switch 2 accessories have only been shared on the official Hori Japanese website so far on November 19, with no signs of an imminent US and UK launch, but it looks to be one of the brand's cutest collections yet. It features everything from a reversible Switch 2 storage bag, a wireless Switch 2 controller with TMR sticks, and my favorite of the lot, a plush Kirby pouch that can carry the new handheld, games, and work as a makeshift messenger bag.

It was hard not to be drawn to the Kirby Plush Pouch when browsing through the entirety of this new Hori collection. Like the PowerA Wireless Kirby controller, Hori has cleverly opted for a design that makes it appear as though they have gobbled up your Nintendo Switch 2. Its cuteness feels even more effective now that it's being used for a plush fabric Switch 2 case, which features padded plush feet and the neat detail of stars on its zippers.

Of course, it's not just a cute case, but the images reveal it's plenty practical too. Hori has included space to hold and carry the handheld, six physical Switch 2 games, and the Switch 2 AC adapter and charging cable. There's also an extra strap that accompanies the bag, so you can wear the Kirby Switch 2 case around like a designer handbag. Honestly, I'd much prefer to be rocking around town with Kirby than anything made by those fancy, smancy high-end fashion designers.