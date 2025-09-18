Switch 2 accessories are finally getting cuter as an Eevee cottage core range is on its way

Hori has announced a new Eevee Cottage Core Nintendo Switch 2 range, and it's cuteness personified.

The new lineup of Switch accessories features a Horipad Turbo controller, a 24-Game card case, and two different Switch 2 cases - a soft puff pouch and a hard shell vault case, for those who want a bit of added protection, all decked out with some adorable Eevee artwork.

Hori has dubbed it the "Eevee Cottage Core" range, and that naming is absolutely perfect. The baby blue picnic blanket-style tartan patterning on the cases, and the sketch-like, delicate Eevee art, feel very on-brand with the cottage core aesthetic.

My favorite piece from the set has to be the Horipad Turbo Switch controller that comes dripped in that gorgeous baby blue coloring, and an Eevee on either side of the front of the pad.

The controller features programmable rear buttons, turbo functions, and, most importantly, that new 'C' button so you still have quick access to GameChat on the Switch 2. I'm also a huge fan of the light brown face buttons, which tie in with the Pokemon's lovely light brown color palette.

The game card case is also delightful, featuring two Evees cuddling into each other on the front. It can hold up to 25 physical games, but I'm hoping it can also store a Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card or two, like past Switch game cases from brands like FRTEC.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hori/Nintendo) (Image credit: Hori/Nintendo) (Image credit: Hori/Nintendo) (Image credit: Hori/Nintendo)

What I admire most about this new range is that it marks one of the first times that any recognizable brand has launched a cute range of Switch 2 accessories. Even though we're over three months into the launch of the Ninty handheld, a large majority of the cases available on the shelves are pretty plain, featuring all-black or all-gray colorways.

When it comes to official Nintendo designs, it's even more lacking. So far, the Mario Kart World Game Traveler Switch 2 case that's available for $24.99 at Amazon, is the only officially licensed Switch 2 case I've spotted that is covered in art of any Nintendo character.

The Eevee Cottage Core case is a breath of fresh cute air, as not only does it mark some of the first Switch 2-designed Pokemon accessories, but it means there's now more variety out there for nerds like me, who aren't too into the plain accessory look.

These cute accessories are available to pre-order right now starting from $12.99 at Amazon (£11.99 at Amazon UK) and are expected to launch on October 3. That gives Pokemon fans plenty of time to grab them and play the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A, which launches on October 16. By Pokemon fans I mean me, I'm Pokemon fans.

View the Hori Eevee Cottage Core Switch 2 range: at Amazon

Hori Screen Protective Filter for Nintendo Switch 2: $9.99 at Amazon

Hori Puff Pouch Carrying Pouch for Nintendo Switch 2: $29.99 at Amazon

New to Switch 2? Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full to the brim with accessories like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch headsets to get you started on your new handheld journey.