Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are legendary for Zelda fans
Insert Zelda treasure chest jingle here
Hey, listen. Now that November is in full swing, we're officially closer than ever to Black Friday and getting our hands on the best Switch 2 accessory discounts the saving season can bring. In fact, we're so close that early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have already started to roll out, and at Best Buy, they're particularly great for Zelda fans.
If you missed out on the latest wave of Legend of Zelda amiibo figures, they're available from just $19.99 at Best Buy, a return to their lowest ever price since launch. These new amiibo are compatible with both the Switch 2 and the older handheld, just like the wired PowerA controller that's available for $14.99 at Best Buy, which features a stunning black and gold Link design any Zelda fan would covet, almost as much as the Triforce.
Game Traveler Deluxe Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Travel Case | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This funky official Legend of Zelda case features the key art from Tears of the Kingdom and lovely little details, including a Hyrulian crest zipper, for just $9.99. Thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday deals, that means you're saving 50% off its full price of $19.99 today and grabbing it for its lowest ever price so far.
Fits: Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ancient Archer | $27.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - This PowerA wired controller is compatible with both the original Switch and the new Switch 2, and is down to just $14.99 thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. Its current deal price is only $1 off its record low, but $13 off this stunning black and gold Link design is still a bargain for Zelda fans.
UK: £11 at Amazon