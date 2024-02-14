The Handmaid's Tale season 6 finally has a release window after strike delays

After being delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 finally has a production and release window.

Per Deadline, the sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning Hulu series is set to enter production in the summer of 2024 with a 2025 premiere date. Season 5 premiered on September 14, 2022, and was renewed for season six just days before.

For a quick refresher: Season 5 saw June (Elisabeth Moss) deal with the consequences of killing the abusive and sadistic Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), whom she was enslaved to as Handmaid Offred for many years, and enter a war of sorts with his widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

"The fight is not just about one individual; it's much larger than that," Moss previously told Elle. "And I think she is, in season five, getting to that place where she's realising that. And then season six is going to be very much about that, and then about all the characters figuring out whose side they're on and what their next move is."

Following the season 6 renewal, Hulu confirmed that a follow-up series titled The Testaments, an adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale was in development. Taking place 15 years after the events of season six, the series centers on Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead, and Daisy, another who has made a life for herself in Canada. Aunt Lydia, who is played by Ann Dowd in the flagship show, serves as narrator.

