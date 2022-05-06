How to get the Halo Infinite Iratus Banished AI

The new Halo Infinite Iratus AI is a surprising addition to the game’s seasonal story, but you can also get him for yourself to use in multiplayer. He’s clearly going to be a pivotal character within Halo Infinite Season 2, so you’ve come to the right place to learn more about him. There’s also an Iratus-themed backdrop to unlock if you want to show more support for the Banished AI. We’ve got the details on how to unlock the Iratus AI in Halo Infinite, as well a bit about who this irate intelligence is.

How to unlock the Halo Infinite Iratus AI

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get the Iratus AI, you need to reach level 50 on the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass. You need to own the premium version as well which costs 1,000 Credits. As soon as you reach level 50, it’s as simple as heading to the ‘Body & AI’ section of the customization menus and then selecting Iratus as your AI model. For the accurate look based on his appearance in cutscenes, you’ll want to equip the Searing Wind AI Color which is unlocked at level 40 on the Season 2 Battle Pass. You can also get a Iratus Backdrop for your Spartan ID by reaching level 1 on the free, limited-time Halo Infinite Interference event pass.

Who is Iratus in Halo Infinite?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Iratus is the first Banished AI and appears to have been created using a non-human neural matrix that was stolen by Brutes from Lux Voluspa, a company that creates artificial minds. Unfortunately for Iratus, he’s been captured by the Lone Wolves in Season 2 and is held by the UNSC.

Spartans Eklund and Dinh were investigating a ruined UNSC facility on the planet Camber that has now been repurposed by the Banished as a shipbreaking facility – this is actually where the new Breaker map is set. After attempting to foil their escape attempt, Dinh forced Iratus to attack him and infiltrate his Spartan armor. While this put Dinh in a coma-like state, it allowed Eklund to escape and kept Iratus contained.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the Season 2 cutscene, we see Eklund and the unconscious Dinh arrive at the academy and reveal to Spartan Commander Agryna that Iratus is guarding a Banished archive holding plenty of information on their operations on Camber, and likely even more. In the Halo Infinite Interference event intro cutscene, Agryna tells us that she’s created a combat simulation of the Camber facility and wants you to play some matches to irritate Iratus, lure him out of Dinh’s armor, and trap him elsewhere. Presumably, we’ll see how that goes when the Alpha Pack event comes around in July.

