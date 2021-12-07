Halle Berry on her Worst Actor award for Catwoman: "I had a great time and then set that thing on fire"

Halle Berry infamously won the Golden Raspberry (AKA a Razzie) for ‘Worst Actor’ after her lead performance in 2004’s Catwoman was critically panned. Now, the actor has reflected on the night she showed up to collect her Razzie.

"Well, I went to the Razzies because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously," Berry told Vanity Fair.

“If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you're honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, ‘Good try, but do better.’ I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner. So, I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time, and then I set that thing on fire,” Berry joked.

Catwoman is widely regarded as one of the worst comic book movies of all time – reaching the heights of a nine per cent Rotten Tomatoes score – but it’s clear that Berry holds no ill will about the reaction that followed.

She’s even keen for a do-over. Berry recently told Jake Hamilton, "I would love to direct Catwoman. If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience, and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story…I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman."

Berry’s next movie, Bruised, is now streaming on Netflix and was viewed for almost 50 million hours in its first few days of release, putting it only behind Dwayne Johnson’s mega-hit Red Notice. Halle Berry's 17-year Razzie drought is set to continue, clearly.

