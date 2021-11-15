Catwoman star Halle Berry "would love" to direct a remake of the film

Catwoman star Halle Berry has said she wants to direct a reimagining of the movie.

"I would love to direct Catwoman. If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience, and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a white Irish Catholic 25 year old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing]," she told Jake Hamilton, while discussing her directorial debut Bruised.

Berry added: "I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women."

Catwoman was not well received when it released back in 2004, and grossed just upward of $82 million worldwide. The film sees Berry's character Patience killed by her employers after overhearing a soon to be released skin cream has devastating side-effects. She is then mysteriously revived by a cat – which gives her feline-like powers.

Despite being based on the DC Comics character, the film had no connection to the Batman universe. The next appearance of Catwoman in live-action will be in the upcoming The Batman, with Zoë Kravitz playing Selina Kyle. The character has also famously been played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns and Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises.

The Batman arrives March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the next few months' major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.