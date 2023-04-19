Guardians of the Galaxy 3 clip sees Peter try to win back Gamora

Marvel has released the first clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The brief video, which can be viewed above, sees Peter (Chris Pratt) tell Gamora (Zoe Saldana), "I miss you...so much. And maybe if you open yourself up to it, there’s a possibility…”

Gamora quickly brings him back down to earth by replying, "I don't think so, Quinn."

"Quill," he reminds her, sadly. Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) all make an appearance.

Gamora as we knew her was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. She was resurrected in Avengers: Endgame, but as a past incarnation that has no memory or recollection of Peter Quill.

Vol 3. sees Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, who, while still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. This mission, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper are also back as the titular Guardians, along with Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and Maria Bakalova, who returns as Cosmo the Space Dog following her appearance in the Guardians Holiday Special. Will Poulter stars as anti-hero Adam Warlock with Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, who created Rocket. It's gonna get emotional.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5, 2023. For more on the MCU, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to look out for in 2023 and beyond.