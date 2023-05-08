Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has knocked The Super Mario Bros. Movie off its number one spot.

The animated movie stayed at number one for five weeks before it was dethroned by GotG 3, which brought in a global box office total of $282 million in its opening weekend. Per Box Office Mojo (opens in new tab), Guardians made $114 million at the US box office while $168.1 million came from overseas.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. sees Star-Lord and co. settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Vol. 3 sees the end (for now) of both the Guardians and Gunn's duties at Marvel as the filmmaker goes on to head DC Studios and direct a new Superman movie slated for a 2025 release date. But, as Marvel loves its cameos, it's likely that we'll see the Guardians again.

