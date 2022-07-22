Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star confirms Comic-Con appearance ahead of Marvel panel

As Marvel's Hall H appearance edges closer, rumors have been circulating as to what will be announced. We're hoping for some big reveals as the studio heads to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years.

Going into the panel, one thing that seems increasingly certain is that we could get our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Director James Gunn has been teasing for a while that he'll be heading to the fan convention, and now one of the stars has dropped another hint.

Actor Will Poulter, who plays Adam Warlock in the upcoming movie, dropped a hint he'll soon be jetting off to San Diego. "He got teased at the end of the second movie and he's part of the third – how much I don't know," Poulter told This Morning (opens in new tab) of his Marvel Phase 4 character. "We finished filming a couple of months ago and I'm heading out to Comic-Con pretty soon."

Adam is described in the Marvel comics as the "perfect being" and has superhuman skills of strength and agility. We first heard of him in the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 mid-credits scene.

This revealed that Adam was created by high-priestess Ayesha to help her destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. "That, my child, is the next step in our evolution,” she said. “More powerful. More beautiful. More capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. I think I shall call him Adam."

Guardians 3 has wrapped filming and is due out for release in theaters next year. There's also a Christmas special on its way on Disney Plus, which Marvel may tease at their Hall H panel. Make sure you check out our San Diego Comic-Con schedule so you don’t miss a moment.