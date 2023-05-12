If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably had the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 mixtape on a loop for a week now. Beastie Boys? Heaven. The Flaming Lips? Brilliant. Florence and the Machine? Perfection.

While Guardians of the Galaxy 3 viewers are quick to heap praise on what some are calling the "best soundtrack ever", many are in agreement that it’s missing one key ingredient: composer Tyler Bates and his iconic main Guardians theme.

"Best soundtrack of the trilogy. Boss tunes from start to finish," one wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). Another added (opens in new tab), "Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 might have the best soundtrack I've ever heard. Earth, Wind, & Fire, Beastie Boys, Heart, AND opening with Radiohead. Non stop heat!"

Everywhere you look, there’s praise. "Every Guardians movie has the best soundtrack and best song placements throughout," one remarked (opens in new tab). Another viewer gave special mention to the noughties needle drop during the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending, saying (opens in new tab) that, musically, it’s "truly one of the best choices that has ever been made."

But, still, plenty lament the loss of Bates – who didn’t return to composer duty – and the underutilization of the Guardians theme.

"I love Volume 3 to death but i really do wish we had this theme (opens in new tab) at least once or twice more in the film," one wrote.

"[Wish] the Bates theme really got a moment to shine in Guardians 3 like the Giacchino theme did [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]," another commented. (opens in new tab)

One Guardians 3 fan wrote (opens in new tab), "As much as I loved every other part of the movie, it does suck that my one fear about Guardians 3 – that the main theme by Tyler Bates would get lost or underused – completely came true" while another said (opens in new tab) the theme was "sorely missed."

Seen Guardians 3? Then dive straight into our guides and explainers on the movie's biggest moments, including: