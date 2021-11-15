GTA Trilogy back on PC after unlicensed music and 'Hot Coffee' files were removed

The GTA Trilogy is now available to play on PC after three days during which players weren't able to access the game.

In a statement on Twitter, Rockstar confirmed that the remasters were "again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase," and said that "we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward."

While the collection launched on Thursday, November 11, its arrival crashed the Rockstar Launcher, leading to the developer pulling it from sale . The launcher returned over the weekend, but the games themselves were still absent, as Rockstar needed to remove "unintentionally included" content from them.

Over the past couple of days, modders have discovered what some have referred to as "the Holy Grail" for Rockstar fans hidden within the game; Music cut from the GTA Trilogy is still present in the files, but instructed not to play; developer notes and full game scripts can be uncovered; and arguably most troubling for Rockstar was the re-discovery of the highly controversial 'Hot Coffee' sex minigame which was cut from San Andreas.

Now, it seems that all of that content has been removed from the trilogy, and the games are back up on PC, although complaints of performance and visual issues may mean you might not want want to rush back in. It's also worth noting that now that the modders have had a look behind the scenes, much of the information they uncovered may still be out there somewhere.

