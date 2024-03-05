The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid launches on March 7

The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is due to launch this week, and will see players forming an unlikely alliance with LSPD officer Vincent Effenburger, the former head of security at the Diamond Casino. Vincent has uncovered an illicit operation run by a new cartel with the blessing of corrupt LSPD cops, so by working together you can bust open this case and secure a tidy profit for your own operations in the process.

The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will be available on March 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC, and here's what we know about it so far.

What's new with the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

From the official announcement for the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, we know that we'll be working with former Diamond Casino head of security Vincent Effenburger, who is now an LSPD officer and has uncovered a criminal enterprise operating out of the Cluckin' Bell factory to the northwest of the island in Paleto Bay. This is being run by a new cartel in town in cahoots with corrupt LSPD cops, so it's time to team up with Vincent and disrupt their operation. As with previous Raids, this will involve various set up missions to scope the area while securing the necessary intel and equipment, before launching into a full-on assault to secure a sizeable pay day.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

We also know that the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will introduce several GTA Online new cars for players to add to their collections, including another law enforcement vehicle in the form of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor pictured above. Previously leaked files also contain references to a Vapid Benson truck with Cluckin' Bell livery, so expect that to make an appearance as part of your preparations for the big Raid.

We'll have more details on the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid when it launches on March 7.

