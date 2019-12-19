GTA Online Casino Cars: Grotti Furia released, and Ocelot Ardent is the Lucky Wheel podium vehicle

The newest vehicle to join the GTA Online Casino Cars lineup is a snazzy Grotti Furia supercar, boasting speed and sleek curves. According to the website blurb, "Who needs a super car? Who needs to throw their cash at the finest leather upholstery, godly specs and a body so seductive Aphrodite herself would have bowed down to it? Who needs an all-out-tarmac-tearing-sound-barrier-breaking-sexy-racing-dream-machine? You do. The Grotti Furia – worth selling your second kidney for." You can purchase this speedy supercar from Legendary Motorsport for $2,740,000 ($2,055,000 trade) then race the streets of Los Santos.

The GTA Online Grotti Furia is one of 26 new vehicles motoring in to San Andreas to tie in with the Diamond Casino Heist, so if you want to spend your ill-gotten cash on filling your garages then these rides could be just what you're looking for. So far 13 new GTA Online Casino Cars and service vehicles from the Diamond Casino Heist update are available:

Legendary Motorsport:

Grotti Furia - $2,740,000 ($2,055,000 trade)

Lampadati Komoda - $1,700,000 ($1,275,000 trade)

Ubermacht Rebla GTS - $1,175,000





Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Karin Everon - $1,475,000 ($1,106,250 trade)

Maxwell Asbo - $408,000 ($306,000 trade)

Maxwell Vagrant - $2,214,000 ($1,660,500 trade)

Vapid Retinue Mk 2 - $1,620,000 ($1,215,000 trade)





Warstock Cache & Carry:

Blazer Lifeguard - $62,000

Boxville - $398,000 ($298,500 trade)

Bugstars Burrito - $598,500 ($450,000 trade)

Fire Truck - $3,295,000 ($2,471,250 trade)

Lifeguard - $865,000

Stockade - $2,240,000 ($1,680,000 trade)

Note that in order to qualify for the listed Trade Price, you need to have completed The Diamond Casino Heist as a leader, and have selected the appropriate vehicle to carry out your plan. Thanks to leaked files we also know of a further 13 GTA Online Casino Cars coming in the future:

Legendary Motorsport:

Overflod Imorgon - $2,165,000

Albany V-STR - $1,285,000

Ocelot R88 - $3,115,000

Progen PR4 - $3,515,000

Nagasaki Stryder - $670,000 ($502,500 trade)





Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Karin Sultan Mk 2 - $1,718,000 ($1,288,500 trade)

Nagasaki Outlaw - $1,268,000 ($951,000 trade)

Declasse Drift Yosemite - $1,308,000 ($981,000 trade)

Dinka Sugoi - $1,224,000 ($918,000 trade)

Dinka Blista Kanjo - $580,000 ($435,000 trade)





Warstock Cache & Carry:

Invade And Persuade RC Tank - $2,275,000

JB 700W - $1,470,000

Zhaba - $2,400,000 ($1,800,000 trade)

We'll update this guide with further information on these vehicle as they release. There looks to be a number of interesting additions on that list, including several Formula One racing car variants with the Ocelot R88 and Progen PR4, the Nagasaki Stryder reverse trike, and an actual Invade And Persuade RC Tank which could generate all sorts of chaos – make sure you log in on Christmas Day and you'll receive this miniature tank for free!

Some of these vehicles are linked with the GTA Online casino, as you can collect them by hitting specific milestones during the casino missions and Diamond Casino Heist, or by winning big on the Lucky Wheel by spinning the Podium Car reward, while others are just fancy new additions designed to appeal to the more affluent players. Get ready to check out the freshest rides to hit the streets of GTA Online, with our guide to all you need to know about the latest GTA Online casino cars.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle - Ocelot Ardent

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Make sure you spin the Lucky Wheel on the casino floor every day for a 1 in 20 chance to win the nearby podium vehicle, which has previously featured a new GTA Online casino car but at the time of writing is an Ocelot Ardent worth a cool $1,150,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, which also features a festive Deck the Halls livery to match the season. Come back on Christmas Day for a chance to win the Vapid Clique with Merry Cliquemas livery, which is worth $909,000 from Legendary Motorsport. You also have a 1 in 20 chance to win a vehicle discount, giving you money off at one of the vehicle stores – you can check if you have any discounts available by going through the Interaction Menu > Inventory > Lucky Wheel Discounts. If you want to improve your chances of winning the podium vehicle then make sure you read up on the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch.

What other GTA Online Casino Cars rewards can be earned

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Everyone who completes all six casino missions will receive an armoured version of the Enus Paragon R, which is exclusive to those players. There were previously a series of GTA Online casino cars rewards that could be unlocked by playing through the missions available once you've bought a Diamond casino Penthouse suite. By completing the second co-op mission, titled "House Keeping", you earned an exclusive white and blue Ink Inc. livery for the Truffade Thrax along with a matching tee (pictured above). If you went on to complete all of the co-op missions then you'd receive an exclusive eCola racing livery for the Annis S80RR, and if you hosted all of these missions then you'd also collect an exclusive Yeti animal print livery for the Enus Paragon R.

However, you needed to earn these before August 7 to claim the rewards listed, and although Rockstar are introducing further rewards for completing these missions there are currently no more vehicle-related items to unlock.

What GTA Online Casino Cars are available now

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Following on from the original 21 vehicles that were previously released, there are now 13 new GTA Online casino cars available, which can be purchased through the Legendary Motorsports, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, or Warstock Cache & Carry websites.

New GTA Online Casino Cars:

GTA Online Casino Car - Blazer Lifeguard

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $62,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Boxville

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Van

Price: $398,000 ($298,500 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Bugstars Burrito

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Van

Price: $598,500 ($450,000 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Fire Truck

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Emergency

Price: $3,295,000 ($2,471,250 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Grotti Furia

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,740,000 ($2,055,000 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Karin Everon

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $1,475,000 ($1,106,250 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Lampadati Komoda

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,700,000 ($1,275,000 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Lifeguard

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Emergency

Price: $865,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Maxwell Asbo

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Compact

Price: $408,000 ($306,000 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Maxwell Vagrant

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $2,214,000 ($1,660,500 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Stockade

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Warstock Cache & Carry

Vehicle type: Commercial

Price: $2,240,000 ($1,680,000 trade)





GTA Online Casino Car - Ubermacht Rebla GTS

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: SUV

Price: $1,175,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Vapid Retinue Mk 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports Classic

Price: $1,620,000 ($1,215,000 trade)





Original 21 GTA Online Casino Cars:

GTA Online Casino Car - Annis Hellion 4x4

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $835,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Annis S80RR

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,575,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Benefactor Krieger

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,875,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Bravado Gauntlet Classic

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $615,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $745,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Enus Paragon R

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $905,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Lampadati Novak

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: SUV

Price: $608,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Obey 8F Drafter

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $718,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Ocelot Jugular

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,225,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Ocelot Locust

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,625,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Pegassi Zorrusso

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $1,925,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Progen Emerus

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,750,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Truffade Thrax

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,325,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Ubermacht Zion Classic

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports Classics

Price: $812,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Vapid Caracara 4x4

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $875,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Vapid Peyote Gasser

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $805,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Vulcar Nebula Turbo

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports Classics

Price: $797,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Vysser Neo

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,875,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Weeny Dynasty

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports Classics

Price: $450,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Weeny Issi Sport

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $897,000





GTA Online Casino Car - Western Rampant Rocket

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Motorcycle

Price: $925,000





