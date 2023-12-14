GTA 6 'Florida Joker' continues to insist Rockstar stole their likeness and goes as far as dying their hair purple to prove it

The 'Florida Joker,' who believes Rockstar stole their likeness for GTA 6 , has now made themselves resemble the character in question even more.

Lawrence Sullivan, who has been very vocal about believing the GTA 6 trailer parodies him , has once again demanded a response from developer Rockstar. After previously demanding the company pay him $2 million for using his likeness , Sullivan has now taken things a step further and dyed their hair purple to better match the character featured in the trailer.

In a TikTok , Sullivan addresses Rockstar and says: "GTA, I'm giving you the biggest free marketing you got in the entire history of running this GTA game. For that," he continues, "I want an extra million dollars." This is not the first time the 'Florida Joker' has made a video about this. Shortly after the GTA 6 trailer was released, Sullivan posted a TikTok stating: "Y'all took my likeness. Y'all took my life."

The Miami Joker is back threatening a lawsuit after dying his hair purple to look like the #GTA6 trailer 😭 😭 “I’m giving you the biggest free marketing, for that I want extra $1M. You got 3 days before my lawyers go crazy. I got hard evidence.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1ezv07syoyDecember 12, 2023 See more

There are clearly some similarities between Sullivan and the character - not many people go around looking like The Joker after all - but whether this is enough for Rockstar to take any notice remains to be seen. Regardless of this, Sullivan also tells Rockstar in the TikTok that they've got three days to acknowledge his requests before his "lawyers go crazy on this case" - he also demands an extra million on top of the already requested $2 million.

People who have actually worked with Rockstar have replied to Sullivan's videos to give him some advice. Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan actor told the 'GTA 6 Joker' to "use the notoriety" instead of demanding money from Rockstar. Ned Luke (aka Michael De Santa in GTA 5 ) however had slightly harsher things to say...

In other GTA 6 news, fans have discovered that if you watch the GTA 6 trailer in reverse , it could tell you protagonist Lucia's story in reverse - and it's actually quite a believable theory.