Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan actor tells 'GTA 6 Joker' to "use the notoriety" instead of demanding money from Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark has suggested that the 'GTA 6 Joker' "use the notoriety" rather than seek money from Rockstar.

In the wake of the GTA 6 trailer reveal, the Florida Joker, whose real name is Lawrence Sullivan, took to social media to demand $2 million from Rockstar after the developer, he claims, used his likeness for an in-game character. Now, Red Dead Redemption's 2 Roger Clark, who voices Arthur Morgan, has posted a response to the individual's lofty demands.

"GTA, we gotta talk," the Florida Joker says in his video, to which Clark replies in his own video shared on TikTok; "No, you don't; you don't need to talk to them. They're not going to talk to you." He adds, "They've had people like you trying to sue them for decades. They are lawyered up, man. They know exactly what they can and cannot get away with."

Clark ends his message with some advice for Sullivan, suggesting that he use the situation to his advantage instead. "If I were you, I would use the notoriety they just threw your way to my advantage and capitalize on it somehow. You ain't getting a job at Home Depot with that face."

Rockstar found itself in a similar situation when, after GTA 5 launched, actor Lindsey Lohan tried to sue the developer, claiming it had used her likeness. The case was thrown out after a New York Court ruled that the character in question was simply a "generic young woman." It remains to be seen whether Sullivan will take legal action against Rockstar.

Recently, Clark gave fans hope for more Wild West action, saying that he is "certain we will see RDR3 one day." The message was bittersweet, though, as he added that it's unlikely that we'll see his character again. "Don't count on Arthur's involvement," he said. "His story has been told, I feel."

