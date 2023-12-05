Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan actor is "certain we'll see RDR3 one day," but says "don't count" on his character being involved

The actor for Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption has given fans a glimmer of hope after saying that he's "certain" a third game could be on the cards one day - just don't expect his character's involvement.

On December 5, Roger Clark - who is best known for playing Arthur Morgan in the Red Dead Redemption games - replied to a fan and shared his own theory about a new game in the Western RPG series. When asked about the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 3, the actor responded: "I'm certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be - I have absolutely no idea."

The only problem with this prediction is that Clark seems to think Morgan won't appear in the rumored sequel: "Don't count on Arthur's involvement either. His story has been told, I feel."

I’m certain we will see RDR3 one day. When that will be - I have absolutely no idea. Don’t count on Arthur’s involvement either. His story has been told, I feel.December 5, 2023 See more

Before you start searching for your cowboy hats and boots, it's probably a good idea to remember that (at the time of writing) Red Dead Redemption 3 is yet to be officially announced. Although a key member of the cast, Clark isn't confirming that a game exists, he's just sharing his own theory about the series' future.

It may have been five years since the release of the last Red Dead Redemption game, but that doesn't necessarily mean developer Rockstar is done with the series - the studio is probably just a little preoccupied with GTA 6 right now.

Earlier this year we got the Red Dead Redemption Switch and PS4 "conversion" which brought the two RPGs to the Nintendo and Sony systems - although not the PlayStation generation fans were hoping for. This suggests that Rockstar is eager to bring more Red Dead Redemption content to players, even if it did "kill" Red Dead Online last year.