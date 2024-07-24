One easily missed Joker: Folie à Deux trailer detail suggests another Batman villain is in the movie

The new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer is a show stopping ride through Harley and Joker's twisted romance – but it's also seemingly hiding another Batman villain in plain sight.

In one moment in the trailer, while Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is seated in the back of a car, a voiceover from an unknown character can be heard. Click the closed captions on the video, however, and you'll see this mystery man is identified as none other than Harvey Dent, AKA Two Face.

Now, we should say that we haven't been able to track down a video that still shows the name in the captions, though Discussing Film shared a screenshot of the moment.

Harvey Dent will appear in ‘JOKER 2’, according to the trailer’s closed captions. pic.twitter.com/U62A7Fma5rJuly 23, 2024

Back in 2023, a set photo revealed a prop placard reading "Dent is a clown," so it would seem Two Face is in the film. Whether he remains Harvey Dent or undergoes his transformation into his villainous alter-ego remains to be seen, however.

Alongside Phoenix, the movie also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. By the sounds of things, she'll be giving us an all new take on the Clown Princess of Crime. "You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters," she said recently . "I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters this October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows to keep up to date on everything on the way.