GTA 6 detectives think the trailer is telling Lucia's story in reverse, and I'm starting to believe them

GTA 6 sleuths believe the new trailer is telling Lucia's story in reverse, and they make a very good point actually.

Ever since we got the very first GTA 6 trailer earlier this week, fans have been desperate to get any more information about the upcoming game out of it. There's been plenty of theories being thrown around, but this most recent one actually makes the most sense of all. Over in the GTA 6 subreddit, several fans have suggested that perhaps the trailer is telling us the story of our future protagonist in reverse. You'll be able to see what we mean in the video below.

The trailer - when played in reverse and only featuring scenes with Lucia in - seems to tell the story of how our Bonnie and Clyde-type couple are introduced in GTA 6. At the start of the reversed video, we see Lucia and her unnamed male counterpart having a heart-to-heart before they then rob a store, and escape in a getaway car. After this, the couple gets found by police before it cuts to Lucia in prison as she explains that "bad luck" is the reason why she ended up there.

This does make a lot of sense story-wise since to do the time, Lucia first has to do the crime. The reverse theory became even more believable after a different Reddit user shared a screenshot from the trailer and pointed out that Lucia isn't wearing an ankle monitor in the scene where she and her partner in crime rob the store - meaning it's unlikely that she's already been arrested at this point.

Things get even more interesting, as someone else has pointed out in the comments of the above post that they believe the trailer's story could be the prologue mission in GTA 6. The theory suggests that Lucia commits crime(s), goes to prison, gets released, and that's where Rockstar's upcoming game will properly start. It's all very plausible, but we'll have to wait until a little closer to 2025 before we know for sure.

