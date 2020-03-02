Grab the best headset for Nintendo Switch at its lowest ever price right now

Cheap gaming headset deals are not rarities in and of themselves, but when one of these sales includes the best Nintendo Switch headset, it's very much worth taking notice of. That said, not only is the Arctis 1 Wireless our favorite Switch headset, it's compatible with almost every platform (sorry Xboxers) and is one of the best wireless sets going too. And right now you can get it for its lowest ever price - on both sides of the pond.

In the US, head over to Walmart, where the Arctis 1 Wireless is down to $79.99, and for readers in the UK hop on over to Amazon UK where it's down to an impulse-purchase worthy £74.99. These represent the lowest ever prices for the headset on both sides of the Atlantic, thus making this headset deal an absolutely cracking one. If those prices are a little steep, we've found that the wired versions are way cheaper and also on offer today as shown below.

As alluded to above, the Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset is incredibly versatile: it's designed to be used for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Android thanks to an innovative USB-C dongle design, which means its ideal for in-situ gaming at home or on the go. It has a pretty sleek and pleasing design, that has a steel-reinforced headband and a nice, comfortable fit that can be worn and enjoyed for hours at a time.

Within the design are the same high quality 40mm speaker drivers and microphone tech as the excellent Arctis 7. There's also lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on PC & PS4, that nifty and neat USB-C dongle, as well as a detachable ClearCast noise-canceling microphone with natural-sounding clarity to provide the full gaming headset package.

As a final aside, and for UK readers, Amazon UK actually have a handful of Steelseries accessories on offer right now.

Cheap gaming headset deals

If you're not bothered about the wireless functionality and want to consider the wired version of the Arctis 1, that too is on offer and is great value.

Traditionally sitting among the best PC headsets for gaming, Steelseries' headsets are increasingly excellent with nearly all the major consoles. However to find something truly optimized and best for those machines, check out our guides below.

Best PS4 headset | Best Xbox One headset | Best Nintendo Switch headset

For more offers on all things small, don't forget to check out the best PS4 accessories, and Nintendo Switch accessories - they'll get you set up with all the cheap peripherals you need, alongside you're new headset.