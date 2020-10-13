Grab Madden 21 for $30 on PS4 or Xbox One with a free next-gen upgrade this Amazon Prime Day

Next-gen games are going to cost a pretty penny as the price has been upped to $70, but if you're a fan of the ol' pigskin, you can play the latest football game on PS5 and Xbox Series X for less than half that price. As part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can pick up Madden 21 on PS4 or Xbox One — with a free upgrade to PlayStation 5 or Series X — for just $30.

Madden NFL 21 on PS4 / Xbox One (with next-gen upgrade): $30 at Amazon

Madden NFL 21 MVP edition with free next-gen upgrade: $50 at Amazon

That's right, you can play the brand-spanking-new football game today for $30, and you don't have to spend anything extra to play the game on your brand new console come November.

It's worth noting that this is just for the standard edition of Madden 21, but if you're tempted by the MVP edition — which comes with all sorts of goodies including 12 Ultimate Team gold packs and a Lamar Jackson Elite item — that is also 50% off. You can grab it for just $49.99.

This is an astounding bargain for a brand new game that is usually max price till later in the year. All your progress carries over to the next-gen version of the game too, so you don't need to worry about starting Ultimate Team again or anything like that.

Madden NFL 21 PS4 or Xbox One (w/ free next-gen upgrade): $30 at Amazon

You can get the latest instalment in EA Sports' football franchise for just $30, just over a month after launch. This is an unprecedented discount for an esteemed franchise and what's even better is that it comes with a free upgrade to next-gen. Touchdowns for everyone!View Deal

Madden NFL 21 MVP edition (w/ free next-gen upgrade): $50 at Amazon

If you've got an extra $20 to spare, you can nab yourself the MVP edition of NFL 21 which comes with all the content the standard version comes with — including the next-gen upgrade — plus loads of Ultimate Team goodies like gold packs. A true no-brainer for anyone planning to get their Madden on for the long haul.View Deal

You can pick up more offers via the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. One of the best would have to be an offer that allows you to get The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 for $40. A bargain, in other words.

If you fancy giving PC gaming a go, look no further than this £630 gaming laptop as one of the best deals of the day.