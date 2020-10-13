Get The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 for $40, enjoy the PS5 Game Boosted version for free

Save $20 on one of the best games of 2020 at Amazon US with this Last of Us 2 Amazon Prime Day deal, available to all Prime members right now. You can get the standard edition for $39.99 on Amazon US instead of $60, a discount of $20. That's also a saving of 33%, representing a price cut that you probably won't find elsewhere for quite some time.

Naughty Dog only released The Last of Us Part 2 earlier this year, but it's easily classed as one of the best PS4 games of the generation; an astonishing masterwork from a developer working at the top of its game.

Better still, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have confirmed that The Last of Us 2 is a PS5 backwards compatibility title, meaning it can be played on your next-gen console when it launches later this year, enhanced by Sony's Game Boost tech, which reduces load times, improves frame-rates, and more. That's essentially two editions of one of the best games of all time for the price of less than one.

The Last of Us Part 2 Amazon Prime Day deal (US)

If you have yet to try The Last of Us Part 2, now's your chance - you can get it for 33% less than normal via this Amazon Prime Day offer. Because it'll work on PS5 as well, that's a real bargain.View Deal

It's unclear how long this deal will last, but it's likely that stock is limited, so we recommend taking advantage of it before it's gone for good! Alternatively, stay tuned to GamesRadar for all the best and biggest offers to come out of Amazon Prime Day in the hours ahead.

