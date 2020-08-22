Gotham Knights co-op is limited to two players and online only

There's a little more information on the Gotham Knights co-op experience, with the official press release confirming that the Warner Bros. Montreal game will only support two-player, online co-op.

Despite the fact that the game will offer up four playable characters - Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood - the co-op experience will only support two players rather than the expected four.

That co-op experience will also only be available as an online co-operative experience too. That means, those of us excited at the prospect of split-screen, local co-op (as the Gotham Knights gameplay walkthrough sort of suggested with those side-by-side shots), we're going to be out of luck.

The news has come via the official Gotham Knights press release, which reads: "Gotham Knights is playable either solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience and will be available in 2021".

Gotham Kights is set just after the death of Batman, and will see the Batman family stepping in to protect Gotham City in his wake. This is a brand new story for DC's Batman Universe, and isn't connected to the other Batman Arkham games published by Warner Bros and developer Rocksteady.

Not only had Batman gone, but the Batcave is gone too in what's known in the comics world as a Code Black. Instead, you'll see the Gotham Knights taking up the Belfry as their base of operations as they attempt to defeat the most notorious villains - and the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights will launch next year for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

