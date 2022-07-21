Gotham Knights Batgirl trailer is non-stop butt-kickery

The first dedicated Gotham Knights Batgirl trailer is here and, perhaps unsurprisingly, the character kicks an unbelievable amount of ass.

Debuting during San Diego Comic Con on Thursday afternoon, the gameplay trailer shows Batgirl dispatching a ton of different enemies in fun, inventive ways. With a variety of weapons at her disposal, including her iconic tonfa, this latest Gotham Knights trailer suggests Batgirl is one of the more versatile playable characters we've seen so far.

The trailer kicks off with a few good action shows showing Batgirl taking down foes acrobatically, and then there's a shot of the superhero looking over Gotham City as a crime scene unfolds below. Batman may be dead, but today's footage proves Gotham City's criminals have another Bat to worry about, and she looks every bit as deadly.

"Gotham City still has a Bat, and she's going to make sure everyone knows it," reads a blurb released alongside the trailer. "Protecting people runs in her veins and will always be a part of who she is, no matter her identity. The people of Gotham need a symbol to believe in, and there’s no one better than Batgirl to be that symbol."

What really stands out to me are the various ways Batgirl uses her tonfa to take on enemies: we see her use it as a baton-like weapon to whack baddies over the head with, as nunchaku to get behind and choke goons out with, and as a hookshot-type thing to zip over to enemies with. Similar to what we've seen from Robin gameplay, it looks like we'll have plenty of different ways to fight off baddies with Batgirl.

Gotham Knights is due out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 25.

