Jon Hamm almost had Ben Affleck's role in Gone Girl

Gone Girl could have been a very different movie. Mad Men star Jon Hamm has revealed that he almost played the male lead, a role which eventually went to Ben Affleck.

"I was down to the very end of that," the actor revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (H/T Deadline). "That was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper."

Hamm played Don Draper in Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, while Gone Girl was released in 2014. The film, helmed by David Fincher and based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, stars Affleck and Rosamund Pike and is a tense thriller revolving around the disappearance of Pike's Amy Dunne – and the suspicion that falls on Affleck's Nick Dunne, Amy's husband. Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, and Kim Dickens co-star.

Affleck can currently be seen as Batman in The Flash, which is in theaters now. It's thought to be his last time in the role (barring a potential cameo in Aquaman 2), but director Andy Muschietti told GamesRadar+ that a return is always on the cards. "The truth is that the multiverse allows everything to happen," he told us. "As Bruce Wayne says [in The Flash], there are infinite timelines and inevitable intersections, and that's one of the things that excited me about portraying the multiverse in this movie, is that it opens up the possibility to bring people back the moment you'd least expect. So I would like to think that it's not a send-off – we'll see."

Hamm, meanwhile, has upcoming roles in the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical and Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens season 2.

