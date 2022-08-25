Godzilla vs. Kong sequel starts filming, but a few notable stars are missing from the cast

A sequel to Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs. Kong is officially underway, though a few of its previous stars don't seem to be returning.

The 2021 film saw Godzilla clash with King Kong, with Alexander Skarsgard starring as protagonist Dr. Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, the smart and spunky young daughter of animal behavior and communication specialist Dr. Mark Russell, who was played by Kyle Chandler.

According to a press release from Warner Bros., the sequel stars returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, who will be joined by newly added Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House. Brown, Skarsgard, and Chandler are nowhere to be found.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Per the studio: "The latest entry [in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse] follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own." The sequel will provide a backstory for Godzilla and Kong, and as explore the mysteries of Skull Island.

The film, which just began principal photography and is being shot on location in Queensland Australia, is being directed by Wingard from a script by returning screenwriter Terry Rossio, Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater, and You're Next's Simon Barrett. A behind-the-scenes photo has also been released.

The untitled Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel is slated for a March 15, 2024 release.

