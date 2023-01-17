God of War Ragnarok is cheaper than ever on PS5, thanks to this $20 discount

One of the best games of the last 12 months, God of War Ragnarok, is now cheaper than ever before. Anyone that has been holding off a purchase for the blockbuster sequel might now be tempted to pick up the game, whether that be across PS5 or PS4, with the first sizable discount applied.

By heading over to CDKeys, you can take home a digital version of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 for $49.89 (opens in new tab) – that's a 28% deduction over the typical $69.99 RRP, or equivalent to a $20 saving. Since moving to next-gen, Sony bumped the price up of its flagship titles so these markdowns are more necessary than ever. Equally, PS4 owners can get in on the action with the game priced at $34.90 (opens in new tab) via DigitalWorldPSN. As the last-gen version retails for $59.99, this is an even bigger saving at $25 (equivalent to a 41% reduction).

Taking place after the events of God of War (2018), Kratos and his son Atreus must face Thor, Odin, and Ragnarok as they look to defy fate itself. We adored both games, calling the sequel "a fitting close for Kratos' viking adventure" in our God of War Ragnarok review . If you've ever been curious about either, we fully recommend jumping in.

