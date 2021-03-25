Glitchpunk is a brand new top-down action game from developer Dark Lord that lets you play as an android bounty hunter.

Filled with shootouts, futuristic neon, car chases, and hacking, Glitchpunk is actually inspired by the original top-down Grand Theft Auto.

But this one is set in a dystopian future, where you play as an android gifted with a special trait called "glitch". This allows you to go against your programming, and instead of hunting down targets, you set out to disrupt the tyrannical governments of the game's post-nuclear world.

What you do though, is totally up to you. you'll be able to earn money to upgrade yourself as you navigate seedy back alleys and neon-soaked skyscrapers, dealing with equally drugged-up and tech-crazed gangs.

In this exclusive Glitchpunk trailer debuted at the Future Games Show, we get a fantastic glimpse of what's to come with the game, looking at a short slice of a mission from the game's second episode.

Here there are three factions at war - an anarchistic biker gang, some brainwashed car junkies, and working-class androids - and if you're not quick enough you'll soon have the police and other bounty hunters getting in your way too. But complete the mission and you'll earn that much-needed cash to spend on new modules for new hacks, abilities, or passive buffs.

The story also has a branching narrative, which will mean plenty of reasons to replay the game to see everything it has to offer when it arrives later this year.

For more exciting new games, make sure to stay tuned to the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase.