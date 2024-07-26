A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, there lived countless heroes and villains. But which ones from throughout all of Star Wars deserve recognition as some of the greatest of all time?

Starting with George Lucas' Star Wars in 1977, the gargantuan media franchise has spawned literally countless incredible characters across multiple movies, books, TV shows, and video games. While some Star Wars characters are, shall we say, obscure - Taslin Brance, anyone? - others have given generations instruction between good and evil, between justice and tyranny.

Rooted in Lucas' own affections for classical mythology and cinema, the many characters of Star Wars have nods to familiar pop culture archetypes. All of them call to mind the likes of King Arthur to Akira Kurosawa's cinematic samurai. While George Lucas hasn't been in control of Star Wars since the end of the prequel trilogy and the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, many of his successors have taken great strides to continue where he left off.

With the Star Wars franchise marching ever forward, here are the 35 greatest Star Wars characters. (Note: For simplicity's sake we're excluding characters from the Extended Universe, now termed "Legends." If we considered the EU, this list would be as big as the Death Star.)

35. The Bendu

There are no such things as "Gray Jedis," at least in any official Star Wars media. But the animated series Star Wars Rebels had the memorably enigmatic entity "The Bendu," a wise and ancient creature from the remote planet Atollon who claims to inhabit the center of the light and dark sides of the Force. Doctor Who alum Tom Baker lends his voice for this imposing Star Wars figure, who mentors Kanan Jarrus on the importance of balance - not just in the Force, but in life as well. Truly unlike any other character in Star Wars history, The Bendu suggests that this galaxy far, far away is older and stranger than we can ever know.

34. Bo-Katan Kryze

A fierce Mandalorian warrior, former member of the Death Watch faction (who overthrew her own sister), and occasional wielder of the Darksaber, Bo-Katan Kryze is a fan favorite and one of a handful to have made the jump from animation to live-action. Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff first voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars before donning the armor for real in the second season of the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian. Characterized by her drive to unite the divided Mandalorians as well as her overall intensity, Bo-Katan Kryze is one of few in Star Wars who can make the steely Din Djarin look like a fool.

33. Qimir, aka "The Stranger"

No one suspected the weasel Qimir to be a Sith lord. But that's just how The Good Place's Manny Jacinto stole the Disney+ series The Acolyte. First appearing as a conniving low-life named Qimir, he eventually revealed his true identity as the dark Sith Lord called "The Stranger" who covertly hired Mae to assassinate several Jedi during the days of the High Republic. The reveal made fans lose their minds, both for Jacinto's performance - and ridiculously chiseled arms - and for snapping the sleepy The Acolyte to invigorating life. Also, we'll just say it: He has one of the coolest helmets in all of Star Wars. Arguably even cooler than Vader or any Fett.

32. K-2SO

In the oppressively dark Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One, there is the hilariously blunt K-2SO, or just "K-2," to lighten the mood. An Imperial security droid hacked by the Rebel Alliance (and with the voice of Alan Tudyk), K-2 stands out from so many other droids with his killer sense of deadpan humor ("I am taking them to imprison them… in prison.") and downright frightening combat skills. While practically no one survives the deadly mission of Rogue One, K-2's bravery, dedication to his friends, and worthy one-liners make him one of the all-time greats.

31. Kuiil

An eerily calm and wise Ugnaught moisture farmer, Kuiil could have lived out his days in peace on Avala-7. But his selflessness and willingness to help those in need, like Din Djarin, should not be forgotten even if it ultimately led to his demise. During his short stint in The Mandalorian, Kuiil instructs Din on riding a blurrg, reminding him that doing so is in his blood. "Your ancestors rode the great mythosaur," he tells Din, which rings through the Mando's helmet. Voiced by Nick Nolte and physically played by Misty Rosas, Kuiil may not be prolific in the galaxy, but he is one of its most unforgettable. I have spoken.

30. Moff Gideon

It's practically mandatory to be cold and ruthless to join the Empire, and Moff Gideon is no exception. Played by decorated actor Giancaralo Esposito, Moff Gideon made for an appropriate antagonist in the first few seasons of The Mandalorian, a dominant personality illustrated by a mixture of menacing and sophistication. Knowing that he was after the innocent Grogu for his blood and exploitative experimentation made it so easy to hate him, but with an actor like Esposito, he is also very hard not to enjoy. And let's be real: Who among us didn't gasp when he held up the Darksaber?

29. Deedra Meero

In a galaxy full of telekinetic monks and oddball creatures, there are still ordinary people who exist as cogs in the machines of power. Among them is Deedra Meero, played by actress Denise Gough, an Imperial officer who memorably embodies the banality of the Empire's evil and fiercely devoted to its ideals. She's alarmingly attentive, calculating, well-polished, and frighteningly ambitious. (So ambitious, she's not even willing to entertain personal romance even when Syril looks her in the eye.) In World War 2, Nazi soldiers were known to pop stimulants. The way Deedra takes hers is just as methodical as the Empire itself.

28. Poe Dameron

If there is a successor to the Han Solo role in the sequel trilogy, it's without a doubt Poe Dameron, played by Oscar Isaac. A hotshot pilot for the Resistance, Poe - along with his personal droid BB-8 - is more than just a key figure in the Resistance's fight against the First Order. Characterized by his sense of bravery, loyalty, and occasional recklessness, Poe is all "shoot first, ask questions maybe later," which naturally puts him at odds with superiors. But even Resistance leaders know that Poe is simply too good of a pilot not to keep around.

27. Admiral Thrawn

In the dark days of limited Star Wars media, the name "Thrawn" meant something. A central figure and main antagonist in the Heir to the Empire book series (which helped give birth to the overwhelmingly expansive Expanded Universe), Thrawn was and still is one of the most celebrated villains in franchise history. An Empire officer, Thrawn stands out from the Empire's other polished baddies through his exceptional strategic acumen, disturbing psychological warfare, and his admittedly noble drive to protect his people - the Chiss - through the might of the Empire. The picture definition of formidable adversary, Thrawn quite ironically helped keep the Star Wars universe alive at a time when its prospects were at its darkest. After originating in the Heir to the Empire books, Thrawn was folded into the new post-Disney canon with appearances in Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, all times played by Lars Mikkelsen.

26. Chirrut Îmwe

Talk about blind faith. Once upon a time there was the monk-like order Guardians of the Whills who lived to protect the Temple of the Kyber. One of them is the blind Chirrut Îmwe - played by Hong Kong superstar Donnie Yen - whose lack of eyesight doesn't negate his lack of vision. (Nor his absolutely sick martial abilities.) A devout believer in the Force with a surprising sense of humor, Chirrut - along with his close friend Baze Malbus - help instill hope in their comrades who've undertaken the one-way mission to obtain the plans to the Death Star. "I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me." May we all have convictions as strong as Chirrut Îmwe.

25. Sabine Wren

A warrior, demolitions expert, and graffiti aficionado, Sabine Wren is a key member of the Star Wars Rebels crew who also made the jump to live-action in Ahsoka. Though Sabine isn't the central focus of Rebels, she has quite the lore behind her: Born and raised on Mandalore to Clan Wren, she later becomes an Imperial Academy cadet only to drop out and join the Rebellion. She then takes up Jedi training under Ahsoka, only to abandon that as well after the Purge of Mandalore. (Sabine is still deeply Force-sensitive however, as shown in the series Ahsoka.) Voiced by Tiya Sircar in Star Wars Rebels and played in live-action by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Sabine is another fan favorite celebrated for her individuality and clever wit.

24. General Grievous

There's just no one who can greet Obi-Wan Kenobi like General Grievous can. The fearsome commander of the Separatist droid army during the Clone Wars walks around like a classic monster movie villain: hunched over, his many arms behind his cloaked back. Originally a Kaleeshian warrior, he was turned into a droid-like horror by Count Dooku and served as a major military general, appearing in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the 2005 prequel film Revenge of the Sith. Remembered for his obsessive collecting of lightsabers taken from slain Jedi and characterized by his arrogance, General Grievous isn't a villain anyone takes seriously until he's staring at you in the eye.

23. Mace Windu

Only Mace Windu could tell Anakin Skywalker that he ain't a Jedi Master and live to tell about it. (At least for just a while.) Appearing in the prequels played by Samuel L. Jackson, Mace Windu is a high-ranking senior member of the Jedi Council, practically second only to Master Yoda. Known for his strict adherence to the Jedi Code, unwavering sense of justice, and a warrior of renown, Mace Windu is more or less the ideal Jedi. It means something that only Palpatine himself could get rid of Mace Windu, though some fans still believe that he might have survived somehow. (Hey, no one ever saw a body, did they?) Fun fact: Mace Windu carries a purple lightsaber simply because Jackson asked George Lucas.

22. Qui-Gon Jinn

Obi-Wan Kenobi was Luke's mentor, and Obi-Wan's mentor was Qui-Gon Jinn. Played by the imposing Liam Neeson, Qui-Gon Jinn is the wise Jedi Master who plays a central role in the 1999 prequel epic The Phantom Menace. Through his strong connections to the Force, Qui-Gon discovers Anaking Skywalker on Tatooine and believes him to be the Chosen One as told in prophecy; he's right, but no one could foresee the destruction that would soon follow. Though Qui-Gon is traditional and principled, he can be defiant, which makes him something of a thorn in the Jedi Council's side. His death at the blade of Darth Maul was formative to padawan Obi-Wan, whose subsequent cautious instruction over Anakin is rooted in never wanting to lose someone like Qui-Gon again.

21. BB-8

Not only is BB-8 a technical marvel of practical filmmaking, he's also one of the cutest little dudes ever. The loyal, resourceful astromech droid who accompanies Poe Dameron became the de facto mascot of the sequel trilogy era, succeeding R2-D2 to uphold Star Wars' enduring image as pulp sci-fi for all ages. Like his mechanical predecessor in silver and blue, the orange and white BB-8 is nonverbal - instead "talking" in beeps and bloops - yet comedians Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz still lent their voices for the filmmakers to distort into vague speech-like patterns.

20. Cassian Andor

One of the most important characters in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is, without question, Cassian Andor. Played by Mexican heartthrob Diego Luna, Andor is a dedicated Rebel Alliance officer who is tasked by Saw Gerrrera to spring Jyn Erso from prison; the two later team up to steal the blueprints to the Death Star on Scarif - an act that later pays dividends for the fate of the entire galaxy. Notably, Luna speaks with his natural Mexican accent as Andor; this allowed Luna to come up with a backstory for Cassian Andor centered around a marginalized upbringing on his home planet. These ideas were later explored in the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off series Andor.

19. Lando Calrissian

Ain't nobody got style like Lando. Brought to life by a swaggering Billy Dee Williams (and Donald Glover in the 2018 prequel movie Solo), Lando Calrissian is a flamboyant gambler, con artist, and businessman who oozes charisma like it's the Force. Although he briefly sells out Han, Leia, and Chewie to Darth Vader, he ultimately makes it up to them and fully aligns with the Rebel Alliance. In contrast to the rugged Han Solo, Lando is a man of exquisite taste, dressing himself in smooth fabrics and capes to exude an air of flair. From his debut in The Empire Strikes Back onward, Lando proves that just because you're fighting a desperate war against a fascist regime doesn't mean you shouldn't look good.

18. Ahsoka Tano

Jedi Master Ahsoka Tano is one of, if not the most popular character to originate from Star Wars animation. Beginning with her first appearance in the 2008 film The Clone Wars, Ahsoka undergoes a long and perilous journey of self-discovery to grow from a headstrong Jedi apprentice - taught by the haunted Anakin Skywalker, no less - to a wise and seasoned warrior with an unwavering sense of justice. While voice actress Ashley Eckstein lends her talents to play Ahsoka in Star Wars' many animated productions, Rosario Dawson plays the role in live-action in shows like The Mandalorian and her own starring series Ahsoka. In between Luke and Rey, there was Ahsoka, a standout character even in a vast universe crowded by legends.

17. Grogu

The name "Baby Yoda" stuck so much that even his official name of Grogu doesn't quite cut it. Introduced in the first episode of The Mandalorian, this infant-aged, Force-sensitive member of Yoda's species - who falls under the protection of the enigmatic Din Djarin (to spiritually evoke the iconic Japanese manga Lone Wolf & Cub) - has become a new mascot for the Star Wars franchise, with his wide marble eyes and pointy ears plastered onto all sorts of merchandise that fill retail store aisles everywhere. Though "The Child" is so tiny and so young, he has already proven himself brave and tougher than he looks in the times he's helped Din Djarin out of dodge. You just can't escape Baby Yoda. And that is the Way.

16. Chewbacca

He may be fuzzy and growls like an alien dog-bear hybrid, but don't let that fool you. Chewbacca can crush you like mincemeat and use your bones like toothpicks, so it's a good idea to be friends and not enemies. The loyal Wookiee co-pilots the Millennium Falcon with Han Solo (and after The Force Awakens, with Rey), and is known for his terrifying strength and unwavering loyalty to his friends, not to mention a really killer crossbow. With service during the Clone Wars, the Galactic Civil War, and later confrontations with the First Order, Chewbacca has quite the storied history of anyone in Star Wars. And it's all because he liked to hang around Han Solo. Originally played by Peter Mayhew, he was later played by Finnish ex-basketball player Joonas Suotamo in the sequel films.

15. Darth Maul

During pre-production on The Phantom Menace, some accidental experimenting by concept artist Iain McCaig and director George Lucas had them stumble upon a character design that they would later describe as "a nightmare." This nightmare became Darth Maul, a major antagonist and underling of the Emperor who is introduced in The Phantom Menace played by martial artist and stuntman Ray Park. (Actor Sam Witwer would take over the role in Maul's later appearances in Star Wars animated shows.) With his dual-bladed lightsaber and an overall aesthetic of a demonic samurai, Darth Maul helped usher Star Wars into the 21st century. He has since become a major character in his own right, even after his initial "death" by Obi-Wan.

14. Doctor Aphra

As soon as she debuted in the now-rare third issue of Marvel's Darth Vader comic book series by Kieron Gillen, the amoral archaeologist Doctor Aphra became an immediate fan favorite. Known for her cunning, wit, and uncanny ability to navigate sticky situations, Aphra is initially recruited by Darth Vader to recover valuable relics until she double-crosses him and fakes her own death. She has further cemented her stardom with her own headlining comic book series, being the first non-cinematic Star Wars character to do so. In creating her, Gillen took inspiration from Indiana Jones "with his ethics inverted," as he told StarWars.com in a 2016 interview.

13. R2-D2

He's not just a droid, he's the droid. The most resourceful astromech android is as iconic as Star Wars itself, a humble icon who has rolled his way into historic battles and moments. His unmistakable, expressive beeps are quintessential Star Wars, as synonymous to the universe as the cracking ignition of a lightsaber. For decades R2-D2 has endeared himself to everyone in both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance, not to mention the millions of real-world fans who adore him. When Luke received that distress message from Leia, don't forget: It was R2-D2 who was the projector.

12. Yoda

Mmmmmm. Legendary, he is. The wise and powerful Yoda, played by Frank Oz both in voiceover and puppetry, is the picture definition of a master and mentor. A prolific leader of the Jedi Order, Yoda's hundreds of years of existence have afforded him wisdom beyond most can achieve. Appearing in The Empire Strikes Back to Luke Skywalker in disbelief, Yoda shows that size doesn't actually matter. Even in his death and appearances as a Force ghost, Yoda still instructs his students - even bitter, aged Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi - on the virtues of patience, humility, and what it really means to be a teacher.

11. Finn

The former Stormtrooper once known as "FN-2187," John Boyega's Finn breaks free from his First Order programming to develop a conscience and find himself among the Resistance. More or less the hero of the sequel trilogy - one of them, anyway - Finn is regrettably a character who doesn't quite live up to promises made by the start of The Force Awakens. (Revisit the marketing of The Force Awakens, they were really giving the hard sell of "Stormtrooper becomes a Jedi.") But even so, Finn remains an impactful figure in all of Star Wars. Characterized by his courage and desire for freedom, Finn shows us all that it's never too late for a change of heart.

10. Din Djarin

He rolls in the dopest ships you've seen and his drip of Beskar steel armor is cold as ice. He is Din Djarin, also affectionately called "Mando" by Greef Karga, a lone wolf bounty hunter with a strict code of honor and played by a sinewy Pedro Pascal. At the start of The Mandalorian, Din's steely exterior begins to erode when he becomes the self-designated protector of Grogu. Deeply reminiscent of Old West gunslingers like those played by Clint Eastwood or John Wayne, Din Djarin embodies the conflict between identity and heritage, a stoic warrior who walks between worlds wherever he goes.

9. Palpatine

Somehow… Palpatine returns. The true avatar of ultimate evil in Star Wars, Palpatine is the shadowy Sith Lord who orchestrates the rise of the Galactic Empire over the ashes of the Republic. From kicking off the Clone Wars to arranging the fall of the Jedi Order, Palpatine was behind it all, using both his political power and seductive manipulation to lure young Anakin into becoming his Sith apprentice, Darth Vader. Memorably played by Ian McDiarmid, Palpatine is the granddaddy of all villains, eclipsed only by his own student.

8. Kylo Ren

When Kylo Ren unmasks to be a sweaty and puffy Adam Driver in The Force Awakens, the point is clear: the feared muscle of Supreme Leader Snoke is but a misguided kid in cosplay who reveres the evils of the past. Born Ben Solo to Han Solo and Leia Organa, Kylo Ren's struggle with his sense of self and the unbearable weight of his familial legacy is a fundamentally modern story that Star Wars is more than capable of interpreting on its epic stage. Marked by his hot temper and search for power as a way to ensure belonging, Kylo Ren is nothing like Darth Vader - and that's a good thing, no matter how much he thinks otherwise.

7. Boba Fett

You're no good to him dead. Before Mando, even before Jango (in a practical sense), there was Boba Fett. The infamous bounty hunter who is hired by Darth Vader to hunt down Han Solo actually made his on screen debut in the ill-conceived Star Wars Holiday Special before appearing in live-action form in The Empire Strikes Back. The original masked enigma of Star Wars, Boba's reputation is built on his efficiency, skill, and ruthlessness. Never mind that he doesn't actually show any of that in the original trilogy. Originally played by Jeremy Bullock, modern re-releases had prequel star Temuera Morrison dub over his lines. Morrison later played Boba in The Book of Boba Fett, a follow-up that told of Boba Fett surviving the Sarlacc and commanding stewardship over a Tatooine frontier town.

6. Rey

When audiences meet Rey in The Force Awakens, she's a lonely scavenger on the podunk planet of Jakku, carving out a meager existence in the fringes of nowhere. But through her strong connections with the Force, the determined and resilient Rey - played by the effervescent Daisy Ridley - embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find her place in the galaxy. That includes putting her in front of mythic heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Emperor Palpatine. Alongside Finn and Poe, Rey is one of the central heroes of the sequel trilogy, a heroine for a new generation beloved for her innate goodness and inner strength.

5. Luke Skywalker

No one possesses "main character energy" like Luke Skywalker, played by the mysteriously underrated industry icon Mark Hamill. Once a daydreaming farm boy on Tatooine, Luke is thrust into the role of hero when he stumbles upon a strange message by Leia that's meant for Obi-Wan. Thus begins the adventure of a lifetime, with Luke learning about his father's Jedi history and undergoing rigorous training himself. From a naive youth to wise Jedi Master, Luke is the ultimate hero that the galaxy has ever seen. The Force is strong in him, forever.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hello there! Obi-Wan Kenobi, a wise and skilled Jedi who studied under Qui-Gon Jinn and mentors both Anakin and Luke Skywalker, plays a crucial role across the Star Wars saga. Often cool and calm but prone to flashing some snappy wit, Obi-Wan is the platonic ideal of a Jedi Knight. Played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy and Ewan McGregor in the prequels and the spin-off self-titled series on Disney+, Obi-Wan is the mentor we all wished we could study from. Even now, he's still our only hope.

3. Han Solo

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster. At least, that's what Han Solo believed in the beginning, until he saw the power of the Jedi. Famously played by Harrison Ford, Han Solo is the ultimate vision of masculinity in a galaxy far, far away. (His iconic utility vest and beige henleys are a timeless combo of menswear.) A roguish smuggler with a devil-may-care attitude, Han becomes a hero of the Rebel Alliance as he aids Luke Skywalker and falls in love with Princess/General Leia Organa. Fearless and skilled, there's nothing Han can't outrun - except for maybe his past.

2. Princess/General Leia

Feisty, fierce, and tremendously independent, the "Princess" in Princess Leia Organa is nothing more than a formal title. Carrie Fisher's icon of womanhood has little resemblance to the dainty princesses of old fairy tales, but in fact a cunning heroine of the rebellion whose strong diplomatic skills translate into military strategy. Intelligent, brave, and unwavering in her hope for the better, Leia is simply too big of a hero to put into precious few words. The passing of Fisher in 2016 only made Leia more enduring in our consciousness.

1. Darth Vader

Standing like a shogun shrouded in shadow, Darth Vader towers over everyone else in the room and leaves them shaking in their boots. While he's the apprentice of Palpatine, you get the impression that almost all of the Empire actually answers to Vader. From his poetic defeat by his own son to his own tragic backstory of doomed romance with Padme told across the prequel trilogy - not to mention, the equally heartbreaking mentor-student relationship he had with Ahsoka Tano - Vader is the ultimate bad guy in a long history of bad guys. In the original trilogy, Vader is played in suit by David Prowse and voiced by the thespian James Earl Jones; in the prequels, Jake Lloyd starred as child-age Anakin, with Hayden Christensen taking over in the second and third films, plus the Disney+ shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.