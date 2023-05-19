Gladiator sequel casts Moon Knight breakout May Calamawy

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has added Moon Knight star May Calamawy to the cast. She’s joined the already star-studded line-up of the Paramount sequel that features Paul Mescal in the lead role, as well as Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

It’s not clear yet exactly which role Calamawy will be playing in the movie, but according to Deadline, it’s a pivotal part of the story. So far details on the direction of the sequel are slim, but we do know Mescal will be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen in the original and this sequel) and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus.

Calamawy is best known for playing Scarlet Scarab in the Marvel show Moon Knight opposite Oscar Isaac. Her MCU future is currently unknown, but the star has said she’s open to returning to the role, whether that be in a potential Moon Knight season 2 or in another Marvel project.

Calamawy isn’t the only new cast member joining the Gladiator sequel either. The White Lotus actor Fred Hechinger is reportedly in talks to play Emperor Geta as Barry Keoghan has had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Elsewhere, Derek Jacobi is also returning to play the role of Gracchus in the new movie.

No word yet on if we’ll see Russell Crowe or Phoenix back yet – although given their characters died at the end of the original movie, their options are somewhat limited.

The Gladiator sequel currently has a release date of November 22, 2024. For more upcoming movies, here’s our guide to 2023 movie release dates.