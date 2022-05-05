Moon Knight’s May Calamawy is open to bringing Scarlet Scarab back to the MCU

Moon Knight’s finale introduced Layla as Marvel’s first Egyptian superhero, who was revealed to be Scarlet Scarab after the episode aired. She took up the mantle when she agreed to be Taweret’s avatar in the human realm to help stop Ammit. We only met her briefly in the series finale, but we can’t help but wonder if we’ll see her back again.

In Moon Knight episode 6, she worked with Moon Knight and Mr. Knight (both Oscar Isaac) to try and stop Ammit and Arthur Harrow’s (Ethan Hawke) plans. She was instrumental in helping take them down, as well as saving innocent civilians along the way.

While Moon Knight season 2 has not been confirmed yet, actor May Calamawy has said she’s open to bringing the character back again. "Never say no to a spin-off," the actress told IndieWire. "I have fallen in love with her and her fight. Layla has so many mysteries about her that I feel like she deserves to have them expanded upon."

Calamawy also touched upon how she hopes the character inspires others as well. She continued: "I believe she has a good strong message and that it could continue to inspire and open doors for others. I find this work has been my service that I can do and Layla feels like she’s part of that. So I’d love to continue to be of service in that way."

