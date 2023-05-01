Joseph Quinn is reportedly in talks to join Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Quinn is set to play Emperor Caracalla. The cast also includes Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen – the only returning cast member from the original film thus far.

Gladiator premiered in 2000 to rave reviews and earned over $470 million at the global box office. The film stars Russell Crowe as a Roman general whose family is murdered by an emperor's corrupt son and sets out to exact his revenge. Gladiator was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture. The role was a game-changer for Crowe, who upon winning Best Actor, would go on to become a household name.

A sequel has reportedly been in pre-production since 2001, with the project being halted several times throughout the last two decades. The plot of the new film has yet to be revealed, though Scott will direct the sequel as well as produce under his Scott Free production banner.

Quinn was launched to stardom following his performance as metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4, earning a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Character and going absolutely viral in the process. The actor can be seen next in A Quiet Place: Day One as well as Luna Carmoon's British indie drama Hoard.

Gladiator 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or look through our list of movie release dates.