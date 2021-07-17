Ghost of Tsushima players have petted 55m foxes and taken 61m screenshots over the last 12 months

Today marks the first anniversary of Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima and to celebrate, the developer has "re-enabled" Legends mode outfits inspired by classic Sony franchises like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.

"July 17 marks one year since the release of Ghost of Tsushima !" the studio announced on social media. "For every fox you pet, every photo mode shot you shared, every standoff you completed, or any other way you joined us on this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for an incredible year!

"To celebrate, we've re-enabled these Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Unlock them by completing any Legends Story or Survival mission with each class."

The team also took the opportunity to share with us some stat facts from the game. In the last 12 months, there have been 679.2 million standoffs, 333.1 million duels, 68.5 Haikus written, and a staggering 61 million in-game photographs taken.

There's more, too. Apparently, we've collectively spent 4241 years on horseback, summoned 60.1 million spirit dogs, played 40.76 million legends mode missions, and petted an incredible 55.63 million foxes.

ICYMI, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will debut on PS4 and PS5 consoles on August 20 .

The new edition of the award-winning game will include the original Ghost of Tsushima game and all of the additional content released to date, as well as a brand-new island expansion and extra features for PS5 players. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will include the neighboring island of Iki and an entirely new chapter in Jin's journey in which Jin travels to Iki to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence.

As Alyssa so neatly summarized at the time the news was announced, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut costs $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4 but if you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 you can upgrade it for $19.99 on release day. If you bought Director's Cut for PS4 and happen to get a PS5 down the line, you can upgrade it to the PS5 version for $9.99. If you have the original PS4 version you can upgrade it directly to the PS5 Director's Cut for $29.99. Got it? Good.

You can pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on the PlayStation Store or from other retailers, with some offering a digital mini soundtrack, a digital art book, and 10 pieces of Iki concept art. The Director's Cut will also come with two in-game items, and a Herd of Tsushima skin set.

