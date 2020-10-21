Getting a next-gen console? Then this 4K TV deal on the award-winning LG CX OLED is perfect - up to 25% off!

If you're looking for a hell of a deal on a TV upgrade for your next-gen gaming setup, then this one right here is for you. Originally cropping up during last week's Prime Day deals, Amazon has reduced the price of a handful of LG 4K TVs. But one offer is an absolute no-brainer for anyone lining up a next-gen console. With 25% off its price, the LG CX 55-inch 4K TV is down to just $1,496.99. Yup, it's a large price tag in and of itself but it's a premium OLED 4K TV from one of the very best in the business and is the best gaming TV going for both now and next-gen, be it PS5 or Xbox Series X. And it comes well before the Black Friday deals, nice.

The LG OLED CX series just won the hard-fought title of 'Best Gaming TV' in our first ever GamesRadar Hardware Awards, and this is the best price we've ever seen on the 4K, feature-packed display. With all the money you save on this new display, you'll even cover the better part of your PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order.

Whether you're looking to game or watch TV, LG has you covered with this top-tier screen, offering crisp 4K resolution atop a range of nifty features and other tricks. In 2020, every TV is a Smart TV and this one is no exception, offering Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, and loads more without any hassle.

For the gamers among us, LG has a lot on offer: G-Sync, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency mode are all onboard, meaning games will look smooth and detailed, no matter the console you choose to use. This is a great candidate to pick up now while you wait for your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S to arrive, especially as it supports 4K gaming at 120Hz.

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1999.99 $1496.99 at Amazon

Two-thousand dollars would usually put this TV out of most budgets for a 55-inch panel, but now at less than $1,500, it's in a seriously good price range. This is perfect for next-gen console too so consider it very carefully indeed if you're in the market for a 4K TV deal.View Deal

To round out the deals alongside this one, you can get the GX variant, 77-inches in size, at a $300 discount - it's down to $4,696.99 right now.

You can also go for the also-excellent BX model (which is a 55-incher). It has $100 off, bringing the price down to $1,396.99. But if you were considering the BX, we'd strongly advise seeing if you can stretch that budget to go for the CX listed in the deal above.

