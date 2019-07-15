Get the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC headset for just $199, saving over $50

When it comes to making gaming headsets, SteelSeries already have pedigree but the Arctis Pro combined with GameDAC takes things to another level. If you're unsure what a DAC is, it stands for 'digital-to-analog converter' and it's the hardware that converts the digital signals produced by your console or computer to analog so they can be output as audio. The better quality DAC you have, the richer and more dynamic your sound will be, and the GameDAC features one of the best DAC processing chips out there - so much so that this headset surpasses the tough requirements set out by the Japanese Audio Society for Hi-Res Audio certification. Although its not specifically part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals this week, you can pick up this superior headset for just $199, saving over $50 on the usual RRP.

If delivering unsurpassed audio quality wasn't enough to tempt you, then it's worth bearing in mind the other features available. The GameDAC unit has a built-in OLED display menu to control volume, chat balance, and a 10-band equaliser without having to install any additional software. It connects to PS4 via Optical or PC through USB for maximum quality, and you can also run a line out to separate speakers or your stream. There's plenty of good reasons why the Arctis Pro features so highly on our best PC headset for gaming list, so make sure you grab this deal while you can.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.