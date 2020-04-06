Get incredible value on gaming laptops and PCs at Microsoft right now

Not to be outdone by the usual retailers, Microsoft itself has a big Spring Sale on right now, and it features some great PC deals and laptop deals. If you've been after a cheap gaming PC deal in particular, then you might find one here. One Acer gaming laptop is ridiculous value, frankly, and I'd be sorely tempted myself if my own budget matched it.
The main highlight of the sale is an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It has a hefty four-figure price tag, but if you've been on the lookout for a portable powerhouse that offers lots of bang for buck, then this is it. It has a 17.3-inch Full HD display, an i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM (!), a 512GB SSD, and an excellent RTX 2070 graphics card. It can be yours for just $1,399.99. The fact that it offers a premium set of components and that lovely, larger 17-inch display means it's an uncommonly good offering. Ridiculous value for a gaming laptop deal, in fact. What's more, a version of this laptop appears on our list of the best gaming laptops going right now, so you can be confident in its quality.
If you prefer your machines static, then a solid option on a gaming desktop is the Omen Obelisk gaming PC. This houses an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and is currently down to $1,099.99 with a reported saving of $100. We think the value far exceeds the 100 dollar discount though, given what's inside.
At the entry-level end of the scale, there is a good option too: for just $799 you can get a GTX 1650-powered Lenovo Ideapad. This model only has an i5 processor and a small SSD however, but it's a great option for the price. And stepping away from gaming for a moment, if you're just after a cheap go-to home and work laptop, then the HP 14-dk0736ms laptop - catchy name, I know - has 80 bucks off and is down to an impulse-purchase worthy $349 right now.
Microsoft's current sale is pretty wide in scope, so it is well worth a check regardless of what you might specifically be after.
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317-53-77X3 gaming laptop | 17.3-inch | i7-9750H | RTX 2070 | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $1,399.99 at Microsoft (save $200)
Microsoft's site says the saving is 'only' $200, but from what we can tell, this is an incredible price for such a well-specced out gaming laptop. Genuinely amazing deal, this.View Deal
HP 14-dko736ms Laptop | 14" touchscreen | Ryzen 3 3200U | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | only $349 at Microsoft (save $80)
A terrific value-busting option here, perfect if you're just looking for something neat, handy and cheap to get your working from home setup complete. Great machine, great value.View Deal
Lenovo L340 Ideapad | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H | 8GB RAM | GTX 1650 | 256GB SSD | $799 at Microsoft (save $100)
If you're looking for a cheaper model that will slide you into PC gaming at the entry-level, then this is it. That 1650 graphics card will handle all games but you'll have to adjust your settings - and expectations - accordingly. Still great value, though!View Deal
HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC | Ryzen 7 3700X | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $1,099.99 at Microsoft
Another bargain, but in the static gaming form rather than portable. However, combining all these specs in a reliable HP build is something rarely seen at this price and the value is tremendous.View Deal
If you want to see your other options, check out our take on the best gaming PCs and our guide to the best gaming laptops here.