Get incredible value on gaming laptops and PCs at Microsoft right now

Not to be outdone by the usual retailers, Microsoft itself has a big Spring Sale on right now, and it features some great PC deals and laptop deals. If you've been after a cheap gaming PC deal in particular, then you might find one here. One Acer gaming laptop is ridiculous value, frankly, and I'd be sorely tempted myself if my own budget matched it.

The main highlight of the sale is an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It has a hefty four-figure price tag, but if you've been on the lookout for a portable powerhouse that offers lots of bang for buck, then this is it. It has a 17.3-inch Full HD display, an i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM (!), a 512GB SSD, and an excellent RTX 2070 graphics card. It can be yours for just $1,399.99. The fact that it offers a premium set of components and that lovely, larger 17-inch display means it's an uncommonly good offering. Ridiculous value for a gaming laptop deal, in fact. What's more, a version of this laptop appears on our list of the best gaming laptops going right now, so you can be confident in its quality.

If you prefer your machines static, then a solid option on a gaming desktop is the Omen Obelisk gaming PC. This houses an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and is currently down to $1,099.99 with a reported saving of $100. We think the value far exceeds the 100 dollar discount though, given what's inside.

At the entry-level end of the scale, there is a good option too: for just $799 you can get a GTX 1650-powered Lenovo Ideapad. This model only has an i5 processor and a small SSD however, but it's a great option for the price. And stepping away from gaming for a moment, if you're just after a cheap go-to home and work laptop, then the HP 14-dk0736ms laptop - catchy name, I know - has 80 bucks off and is down to an impulse-purchase worthy $349 right now.

Microsoft's current sale is pretty wide in scope, so it is well worth a check regardless of what you might specifically be after.

If you want to see your other options, check out our take on the best gaming PCs and our guide to the best gaming laptops here.