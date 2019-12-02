Get $800 off this amazing gaming laptop deal

Update: And just like that, it's gone - but you can still find a very nice price on an almost equally powerful computer on Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix 2 Gaming Laptop | $1,399 at Amazon (was $1,999)

This is one of the finest gaming laptop deals you're likely to find - its processor is just a touch less state-of-the-art, but is otherwise nearly identical in terms of specs to the sold-out deal.View Deal

Original story: How would you like a cheap gaming laptop deal that saves you $800? And how would you like it if that same gaming laptop was so packed with graphical horsepower that could breeze through modern games on high settings? Amazon are delivering the goods with a bargain on this Asus ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop, as it's been discounted from $2,000 to just $1,199. Because it features an Intel Core Intel Core i7-9750H (one of the best CPUs for gaming), a mighty GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD to speed up load times, this is cracking value for money. Yes, it's still pricey. However, that's a world-beating price for a device that'll keep you future-proofed for quite a while. ASUS ROG is also a well-respected manufacturer known for reliable and high-quality products, so you can rely on this particular laptop.

As cheap gaming laptop deals go, you could do a whole lot worse than this. Rigs with this spec usually go for a whole lot more, and you can be guaranteed that this particular offer will sell out fast as a result. What's more, its 15.6" screen is a 144Hz 3ms IPS-Type full HD display, so anything you've picked up during the Cyber Monday game deals are likely to look incredible on it.

This is one of the better Cyber Monday gaming PC deals we've seen recently, and more are likely to turn up before the sales event is through. Keep your eyeballs on GamesRadar+ for all the latest offers, as our team of bargain hunters will be working hard to bring you nothing but the best discounts.