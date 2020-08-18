Get cheap PS5 games already: get a $10 discount on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Watch Dogs Legion

If you're planning to get a PS5 when it finally launches at the end of this year, we've got good news: you can save money on PS5 games already thanks to a handy discount. Namely, you can grab some of the biggest upcoming releases (like the next Assassin's Creed) for $10 less on Amazon at the moment. OK, they're the PS4 copies of the game. But they can be upgraded to the PS5 versions for free so you're still getting a winner of a deal.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but these offers will let you save money on PS5 games in the long run thanks to Sony's upgrade system. Although the process doesn't necessarily apply to all games coming to next-gen, Ubisoft has confirmed that all of these major PS4 launches - Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6 - will receive a PS5 upgrade for free. That means you only have to buy the game once, and it doesn't matter if it's on PS4. In fact, that may be a better idea; because the current-gen versions of these games are available to pre-order for $10 less than their PS5 equivalents, it's worth grabbing them now and taking advantage of that free upgrade later.

Because we don't know what the PS5 price will be yet, anything we can save along the way is a welcome bonus - particularly because these are some of the most anticipated releases of 2020.

Here's a breakdown of the prices.

Save money on PS5 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $60 $49.94 on Amazon

The next Assassin's Creed is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated games on PS5, so being able to get a free upgrade to the next-gen version via this PS4 deal is a bargain - especially because it's $10 less than normal.View Deal

Far Cry 6 (PS4) | $60 $49.94 on Amazon

Far Cry is back with a brand new region to explore and new foes to overcome. This time, you're a guerrilla fighter who's joined a resistance to free their homeland. You'll be able to enjoy the story on PS5 thanks to the free upgrade.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $60 $49.94 on Amazon

This follow-up to the Watch Dogs series takes us to London, and you can recruit - not to mention play as - anyone from London. An ass-kicking, cyber-hacking grandma? Why not. Remember, you're also getting a $10 discount on this version of the game... which you can then upgrade to the PS5 for free.View Deal

Each of these games is gonna be a big deal when the Holiday season arrives, so being able to save on upcoming PS5 games isn't a bad start to the week. If any more offers appear, we'll be sure to let you know.

Not got your PS5 pre-order in yet? Either visit our dedicated hub or sign up for more info via the link below. If you'd prefer to check out the competition, take a look at the Xbox Series X and our thoughts on what the Xbox Series X price might be.