Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla cheap with a free next-gen upgrade thanks to this $50 pre-order deal

Considering how Assassin's Creed Valhalla stole the show during last weekend's Ubisoft event, there's more than enough reason to get excited about a cheap Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal - particularly one at $50 that gets you a free next-gen upgrade.

Wondering why? Even though the latest in the behemoth series will be one of the last great hurrahs of this generation, it's also an early trendsetter for the PS5 and Xbox Series X; e.g., it'll be free for next-gen if you already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One. Because of that, you'll essentially be getting two games for the price of one by ordering today. That makes this cheap Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal extraordinarily good value.

If you fancy capitalising on the offer, you can get it now via Amazon for just $49.94 on PS4 or $49.94 on Xbox One. Alternatively, Walmart is offering the same deal for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Assassin's Creed.

We don't usually see a fall in the price of a high-profile game like this until well after release, so getting the next Assassin's Creed for under the 50-buck mark is a total bargain. Curiously, it mirrors the same deal going on with the same retailers for Watch Dogs Legion. That means you could stock up early on Ubisoft's next-gen releases by getting these games pre-ordered now.

We're currently basking in the aftermath of Ubisoft's event, so there's loads to read up on; namely, the romance options are back, there's a side quest overhaul with traditional minor missions seemingly making way for something else, and, most importantly, you can recruit a cat for your longboat crew. If this doesn't make you want to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla then I have no idea what would. Cat content equals 'Game of the Year contender' for me.

As we've said with other pre-orders, this should be a relatively painless and low-risk investment to make; you can cancel your purchase from both Walmart and Amazon should you change your mind. The retailers will only take your payment once the game is about to be - or has been - shipped to you.

Either way, given that we don't know the price of the PS5 price or the Xbox Series X price, the value of getting one of the biggest-hitting games of the year for both this and the next generation is not an opportunity to be missed.

This will be one of the best looking games going when it comes out, so it'll pay to make sure you have the hardware to enjoy it. Before going all out just before the next-gen consoles come out, we certainly recommend checking out the contenders for best gaming TV or best gaming monitor in the first instance to get your display up to top-notch status.

