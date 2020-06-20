Get a Watford vs Leicester live stream and watch the premier league online today

Enjoying the spotlight timeslot of Saturday lunchtime, getting a Watford vs Leicester live stream setup is a blinding way to start the Premier League's return weekend. It might not be able to be enjoyed at Vicarage Road, or in the pub but this match still marks a triumphant return of one of the world's top football leagues, and you can watch it anywhere. To those who say that it's not a game to worry about this weekend, I say 'go away'; it's still Premier League quality football and us fans are going to enjoy every minute of every game. That's why knowing how to live stream Watford vs Leicester is going to be a great way to enjoy your early Saturday afternoon.

Live stream Watford vs Leicester The game between Watford and Leicester kicks off at 12.30pm BST/7.30am ET/4.30am PT on Saturday, June 20. For quick directions, UK readers can head to BT Sport, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Watford looked gone and relegated for much of the early half of the season: form was incredibly poor, points were extremely hard to come by, and they were cut adrift, seemingly, before Nigel Pearson came in. Since then it's been net gain with Watford climbing out with a great run of form initially under the new manager - though that has become a bit more inconsistent recently. They'll want to rack up points immediately to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three; and Nigel Pearson welcoming his old team back adds another layer to the occasion.

Leicester are an excellent team. As a West Ham fan - he would have been a perfect fit for us - I am enormously jealous that Leicester bagged Brendan Rodgers. He's really brought them consistency in form, quality football, got Jamie Vardy scoring for fun again, and injected confidence and quality into all areas of the team. All that translated into results too - they are third in the league and should be even more comfortable there were it not for a couple of dodgy results in the last few game weeks. However, they can still rightly have Man City, in 2nd, in their sights, and have a five-point buffer between them and Chelsea in 5th. They are certainly one to watch out for in the medium-to-long term as Rodgers further cements his football and authority within the club.

Finding out how to watch a Watford vs Leicester live stream and watch the premier league online today online is going to be a winning move for this action-packed football weekend.

Get a Watford vs Leicester live stream in the UK

BT Sport

This is the first game of the Premier League re-start that will be on BT Sport. No problem if you're already with them for phone or broadband but if you're looking to change your broadband provider and get a nice new TV bundle too then there are some good options available at the BT site. If you only want something short term, without the long contract and broadband, then BT Sport is available on a one-month rolling contract deal too at just £25 per month. A decent option for a couple of months. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with BT Sport, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are. And remember, there's a bunch of other games coming today which are going to primed for watching too:

Bright vs Arsenal, Saturday, June 20th @ 3pm BST on BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves, Saturday, June 20th @ 5.30pm BST on Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Saturday, June 20th @ 7.45pm BST on BBC

Set up a Watford vs Leicester live stream in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks will need access to NBC - and they'll need to be early birds - to get their Watford vs Leicester live stream hit for the 7.15am ET/4.30am PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Watford vs Leicester without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Watford vs Leicester then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

How to get a Watford vs Leicester live stream in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Watford vs Leicester online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 7.30am ET/4.30am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Sort out a Watford vs Leicester live stream in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Watford vs Leicester match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, you can enjoy a Watford vs Leicester live stream in Australia as it kicks off at 9.30pm AEST. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Watford vs Leicester from wherever you are