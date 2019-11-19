Get a Switch Lite, Pokemon Sword or Shield, and a case for under $240 while this deal lasts

'Tis the season for Pokemon deals, and there's no better way to get in on the Pokemon Sword and Shield action than by bundling the game with the new Nintendo Switch Lite. Walmart has you covered with a great deal ahead of Black Friday: get a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console, Pokemon Sword or Shield, and a bonus Switch Lite Kit (carrying case and screen protector) for just $238.99. Full retail value of all three items is nearly $270 - that's over $30 worth of savings, and it's not even Black Friday yet.

While we imagine this is the first of many Black Friday Pokemon deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, these bundles tend to sell out extremely quickly, so get on it as soon as you can. If you'd like to get the special Pokemon Sword and Shield version of the Nintendo Switch Lite (called the Zacian & Zamata Edition), that'll tack an extra $10 onto the price. You'll be able to select which edition you want when you check out on Walmart's site. But you'd still be saving more than $20 on a bundle that sells out faster than you can say "Scorbunny."

Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Sword and Shield Bundle

The last time we saw a deal like this, stock depleted quickly and we can't imagine this time will be any different. Both the Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokemon Sword and Shield will be some of the holiday season's most desired products, and getting them in a bundle makes gift shopping that much easier.

For the ardent Pokemon fan, a bundle of the latest game and a special, Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch Lite sounds like the ideal present, and you can't go wrong grabbing a protective case nowadays, can you?