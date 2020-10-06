Get a PS Plus 12-month subscription for 48% off with this massive discount

Picking up a PS Plus subscription is one of the best investments you can make in your gaming experience, and one of the best PS Plus deals in recent memory makes that value all the stronger: while supplies last, you can snag a 12-month membership at a massive 48% discount. No wait for Amazon Prime Day required.

PS Plus 12 month subscription code: $59.99 $31.79 at CD Keys

You might be hesitant to pick up new accessories or your games for your current consoles with the next generation just a month away. But you can rest easy knowing that your PS Plus subscription will be just as good on PS5 as it is on PS4.

Sony has confirmed that PS Plus subscribers on PS5 will automatically get access to the complete PlayStation Plus Collection , a bundle of 18 of the best PS4 games from across the console's history. It spans first-party classics like God of War as well as unmissable games from external studios such as Fallout 4 , and it should be enough to keep you playing for months all by itself.

You'll save 48% with this deal on what is a must-have membership for many PlayStation gamers. Not only does it open up online multiplayer, it also entitles you to a rotating selection of free games on PS4 and the impressive PlayStation Plus collection. Multiple membership codes can stack on one account, so the savings can keep paying off long term.

Even if you already have an active PS Plus subscription, it's possible to stack years' worth of subscriptions at once. Why wait until the end of your current membership period to renew at full price when you could stack on another 12 months right now at just over half the usual price?