Get a great gaming PC deal in this Dell sale - great value machines for gaming, work, and home use

While 2020 has not been a stranger to gaming laptop and PC deals in the likes of Dell sales, hunting for that extra bit of value can prove tricky. However, in Dell's current gaming discounts, such value can be achieved and bagged. What's more, if you're looking at something new and capable for working from home, or something for everyday home use, then we recommend going down the gaming machine route as it'll, in essence, get you better tech, much more versatility, and something far more future proof.

Dell's gaming PC sale has some good discounts across loads of models, so we've picked out a few that stand out from the pack. The leaders are two portable options, but there remains a solid gaming PC in the sale too.

Firstly, the Dell G7 gaming laptop is on offer at $1,279.99. This is a ray tracing-ready machine that features an RTX 2060 graphics card, an i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an SSD-plus-HDD storage combination. Right now it is discounted by a whopping $275, so it offers great bang for the buck and gets you straight into ray tracing gaming.

If you want a more premium gaming laptop then there's an Alienware m15 with an even bigger $594 discount. It packs a hell of punch with a 2070 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an i7-9750H processor. Nice. That's down to $1,899.99.

On the static front, a great entry-level PC is the below Dell G5 gaming machine. This is discounted by $115, taking its price down to a very tempting $769.99. Excellent value for money. Though we'd prefer there to be more RAM, this machine does offer genuinely good value in the context of being a capable gaming PC, particularly with respect to its 1660Ti graphics card that centers its build. However, it should be straightforward to upgrade in the future too.

Dell gaming PC sale

Dell G7 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,279.99 at Dell

This is good value, and you'd be very hard pushed to find a better value offer on the same set of specs elsewhere right now. A belter of a deal, and it'll get you into the ray-tracing capable category. This price represents a hefty saving of $275.View Deal

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,889.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a premium gaming laptop then this is a great option. It's a large price tag, I know, but the quality is there in heaps. It has a stack of money off its price (a massive $594) and has a great set of components, right down to its wireless connection!View Deal

Dell G5 gaming PC | i5 9400 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD | $769.99 at Dell

A terrific, compact-but-powerful machine. Built around the very capable 1660Ti graphics card, with a few compromises happening around it, it'll handle anything you throw at it on medium to high settings. Plus, it gives you the option of upgrading down the line.View Deal

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for work and play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty.

If you want to see your other options for PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. If you prefer to go portable, head on over to the best gaming laptops here.